What Is a Fixed-Rate HELOC?

If you ask someone in the lending industry about home equity products, you may hear that home equity loans have…

If you ask someone in the lending industry about home equity products, you may hear that home equity loans have fixed rates and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, have variable rates. While that’s mostly correct, plenty of lenders offer fixed-rate HELOCs.

However, things can get a bit more complicated than that. Some lenders let borrowers fix their HELOC rate on some or all of the balance at the start or during the course of the loan. Read on for more details.

How Does a Fixed-Rate HELOC Work?

It is up to each lender to construct its own rate-fixing mechanisms for its HELOC. So borrowers should take time to understand the rules before signing up for a particular product with a fixed-rate option.

“Fixing the rate on HELOC depends on the lender and their policy,” says Angelo DeCandia, professor of business and accounting at Touro University. “Traditionally, HELOCs have been variable rate to start as are most revolver loans. However, rising interest rates in 2024 have encouraged lenders to offer original fixed-rate HELOCs. Like all loan products, borrowers should survey the field to see what’s available as the range of products has dramatically changed.”

An Example

Typically, this product has a rate-fixing mechanism that can be used from the start. Or borrowers may choose to lock in a rate on some or all of their existing balance at any time during the loan’s draw period, which is usually 10 years. These lines of credit are also called “convertible HELOCs.”

“You have two ways to choose to fix the rate,” says Werner Loots, executive vice president of consumer lending at U.S. Bank. “Once you have opened your HELOC, you can lock in an existing balance at the current market rates. The other way is at the very beginning. Once your application is approved, you’ll have the option to select how much you want to advance, and we will lock the rate and payment for that amount.”

Borrowers may also have the option of unlocking their rate during the loan term if interest rates fall. “Unlocking a fixed rate would return that balance to your variable-rate bucket and payment, says Loots.

It’s not uncommon for lenders to allow borrowers to have multiple locks on their credit line at the same time. Once a borrower has decided to fix some or all the balance, the process is easy. Consumers can simply use their lender’s mobile app or online banking page to manage the HELOC and lock or unlock rates. Technophobes can contact the lender’s call center or drop into a branch.

As DeCandia suggests, HELOCs are evolving at considerable speed, and borrowers should comparison shop carefully before choosing a particular product.

Fixed-Rate HELOC Rates

As with all types of borrowing, rates are likely to vary between lenders. So the rate is a vital factor to consider when comparing HELOC products.

“Variable-rate HELOCs normally have a lower starting rate than fixed-rate loans,” says Mark Charnet, founder and CEO at American Prosperity Group, a financial consultancy in New Jersey. It is easy to see why — with fixed-rate loans, the lender is shouldering all the risk of future rises in general interest rates.

DeCandia agrees that the whole point of variable loans is to start with a lower rate. “Like any financial cost-benefit analysis, you may start with something better, knowing that there’s a risk of something getting worse,” DeCandia says. “Is the benefit worth the risk?”

However, Loots says, “Currently, rates between fixed and variable rates are similar.” Careful consumers may find attractive annual percentage rates, or APRs, on fixed HELOCs at this time.

Some Sample Rates

Here are three examples of products on the market as of this writing (and subject to change).

— HELOC with a fixed rate as low as 7.82% APR for up to 20 years

— HELOC with a seven-year term and a two-year draw period with a fixed rate as low as 5.99% APR

— HELOC with a 22-year term and a two-year period with a 6.99% APR

Of course, only the most financially stable borrowers are likely to qualify for those uber-low rates. And most will pay higher ones, depending on their creditworthiness, the amount of equity they will retain in their homes and their other debts.

Still, all this serves to reinforce the advice to pay close attention to rates when reviewing the market. One lender may be offering a much better deal than another.

Pros and Cons of HELOCs With Fixed Rates

So, what are the advantages and drawbacks of a fixed-rate home equity line?

Pros

— Protection against future rises in general interest rates

— A predictable monthly payment, which makes budgeting easy

— The possibility of a competitive rate for qualified borrowers

Cons

— Possible higher rate than traditional home equity loan (read your loan terms to see how the rate is determined)

— May not be able to unlock rate (read your loan terms)

— Not offered by all lenders

With lenders developing and refining their HELOC products so quickly, these pros and cons may change. However, borrowers should soon recognize the ones that apply when they review the market.

Fixed-Rate HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan

Fixed-rate HELOCs have eliminated one of the key advantages of a home equity loan, which is that they typically come with fixed rates. However, plenty of differences remain:

— With a home equity loan, you get a single lump sum, which you repay in equal installments. So, this is good for one-time projects such as home improvements or credit consolidation. And it’s 100% predictable.

— A HELOC gives you a line of credit from which you can draw at will up to your credit limit. And you can borrow and repay as often as you want during your initial draw period, which might last five or 10 years. During the draw period, you can choose to pay only the interest due each month. So this is good for evening out your cash flow and tackling smaller projects.

— After the draw period, a HELOC’s repayment period begins. During the repayment period, often 15-25 years, you must repay your loan in equal monthly installments, and you’ll no longer be able to access your credit line. Some prefer to refinance at this time.

— With a home equity loan, consumers borrow once and then repay their balance with unchanging, predictable monthly payments. There is less temptation to overspend than with the open-ended credit of a HELOC.

— Both HELOCs and home equity loans are second mortgages: They use your home as collateral for your borrowing, which can buy you a much lower interest rate than on most cards and unsecured loans. The flip side is that you could face foreclosure if you fall far enough behind on your payments.

HELOCS and home equity loans are each attractive depending on how much is being borrowed and why.

How to Find the Best Fixed-Rate HELOC

The only way to get a great deal on your fixed-rate HELOC is to shop around. You should get competitive quotes from at least three lenders — more if possible.

When you have the quotes, compare them carefully. In particular, pay attention to:

— Restrictions on your ability to lock and unlock rates

— The interest rate and APR

— Closing costs, which can vary as much as interest rates and make a deal great or terrible

— All fees — especially those for locking and unlocking rates, annual fees, and ones charged for not using the account

— Any prepayment penalties that might be levied for repaying your line of credit early

Don’t be dazzled by low APRs. Closing costs, fees and prepayment penalties can soon take the shine off those.

Homeowners wanting a fixed-rate HELOC should devote a few hours to finding products that suit them really well. Of course, the interest rate is a central consideration. But other features, such as flexibility and low closing costs and fees can also make or break a product.

