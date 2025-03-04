Weyco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $10 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.3 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $290.3 million.

