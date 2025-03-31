Westport: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.8 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $302.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.