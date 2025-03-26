Live Radio
Westaim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 26, 2025, 4:59 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents.

The investment company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.2 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEDXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEDXF

