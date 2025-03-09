Weekend Trip Packing List: What to Bring for 2-3 Days Away

Even the shortest trips require a packing list to ensure you have everything you need. We’ve compiled a list of…

Even the shortest trips require a packing list to ensure you have everything you need. We’ve compiled a list of essentials to bring on your next weekend getaway, from luggage to accessories.

Packing cubes

Items in your suitcase are bound to shift around during transit. Packing cubes are a must for keeping clothing and accessories organized. They are also helpful during the packing process, as you can use them to separate clothes by type, outfit or activity. The BAGAIL set of eight packing organizers is a top seller on Amazon, and it includes a laundry bag and shoe bag. If space is tight, compression packing cubes can help free up space in your bag.

Carry-on luggage

For a short weekend trip, you don’t need a big checked suitcase — a piece of carry-on luggage or a weekender bag should do the trick. For a suitcase built to last, Sterling Pacific aluminum luggage is a worthy investment. It’s not only durable but also timeless, with a full aluminum construction and Italian leather handles. This luggage comes with a lifetime warranty to keep it functioning properly, which means it’s less likely to end up in the landfill. Other recommended carry-on picks are the Solgaard Carry-On Closet Original — Large and the Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Hardside Spinner.

Personal item

For quick access to items like your wallet, gum or phone during a road trip or flight, you’ll want to pack a personal item like a purse, tote or backpack in addition to your main suitcase or bag. The CALPAK Luka Duffel has a lightweight and pliable construction, a separate shoe compartment, a luggage trolley sleeve, and an array of color options. Another option to consider is Arden Cove’s theft-resistant and waterproof bags, such as the Carmel Backpack, which has an RFID-blocking pocket to keep your credit cards safe, along with slash-resistant lining and straps for added theft protection.

Toiletry bag

Pack and keep your essentials neatly stowed in a well-organized toiletry bag. The Pack All Hanging Toiletry Bag has separate wet and dry compartments, and its handy hanging feature can help keep you from taking over the counter at your destination. If you’re planning to put your toiletries in your carry-on luggage, Cadence’s refillable capsules are an eco-friendly and TSA-compliant option for liquids or creams such as shampoo, hair gel, makeup remover and more.

Sunglasses

Whether you’re strolling around the city, hiking through the forest or relaxing by the pool, protecting your eyes from the sun is key. Pack a high-quality pair of polarized sunglasses, like the Smith Serpico sunglasses equipped with ChromaPop polarized lens technology to reduce eye fatigue and provide greater clarity and definition.

Prescription eyeglasses or contacts

You definitely don’t want to leave your prescription eyewear behind. Pack your glasses and more pairs of contact lenses than you think you’ll need, in case your flight gets canceled or you drop one down the drain.

Medications

Bring all the prescription medications you need in your carry-on bag, along with extras in case you face travel obstacles or want to extend your stay — after all, you don’t want to get stuck far from home without your essential medications. If you pack your pills in a travel container like AUVON’s Weekly Pill Organizer to save space, it’s helpful to bring a digital copy of your prescriptions.

Purse

When traveling for a weekend, it’s convenient to pack a small travel purse you can throw in your day bag while you’re out and about. Save the Girls has crossbody and clutch purses with RFID protection and touch screen access like the Bella Phone Purse, which means you can use your phone without taking it out of your purse, so you don’t drop or lose it. If you want to be even more minimalist, Save the Girls also has wide crossbody strap lanyards that you can clip your phone and a small (included) pouch to — perfect for carrying cards and cash. The best part is that this woman-owned brand donates proceeds to breast cancer research (hence the name).

Daypack

A compactible daypack comes in handy when you don’t want to bring your larger carry-on bag out exploring, when you need to take a few items to the pool, or when you’ve purchased too many souvenirs to fit in your suitcase. Nanobag makes bags that are sturdy yet can fit in your pocket. This bag is available in various sizes and styles, so you can sling it over your shoulder or wear it as a backpack. The PFC-free material is safe for you and the planet, and the company also plants a tree for each bag sold.

Chargers

Don’t forget your chargers for any electronics you plan to bring. For a three-in-one option, Raycon’s The Magic Pad Pro is a compact, foldable device that quickly charges your smartphone, earbuds and Apple Watch — all at the same time. If you’d rather not bother bringing your smartwatch and charger, consider tracking your steps and sleep with an Oura Ring that will keep its charge for the entire weekend.

Reusable water bottle

Staying hydrated while traveling is cheaper, easier and eco-friendly with a reusable water bottle. If you’re flying, many airports offer refilling stations, so you can fill your bottle for free. For a leakproof option, consider the lightweight and BPA-free YETI Yonder Water Bottle. To save room in your carry-on bag, the Vapur collapsible bottle or flat memobottle are good options.

First-aid kit

Cuts, scrapes and bug bites can happen anywhere. Packing a small first-aid kit, such as one from Welly, can make a big difference. If you’re planning on taking a dip in the pool or ocean, choose a first-aid kit that includes waterproof bandages.

Hand sanitizer

Keep germs at bay while traveling with hand sanitizer. Consider compact sizes from Noshinku and Touchland, or individually wrapped hand-sanitizing wipes from ALōH for your carry-on, purse, beach bag or daypack.

Motion sickness relief

Traveling is fun, but it can be rather uncomfortable if you’re prone to motion sickness. Keep symptoms at bay by packing some Dramamine tabletsor drug-free, reusable Sea-Band wristbands that prevent nausea by applying pressure to pressure points — a great option for kids.

Book

Whether it’s your turn in the passenger seat on a road trip or you’ve got a long layover, a good book (paperback, ebook or audiobook) is a great way to pass the time. Once you’re at your destination, you can continue the story while lounging by the beach or in your hotel room.

Travel journal

Getting away from your daily routine is a great time to take a break from screens and put pen to paper. Try an Clever Fox’s interactive travel journal to record details from your trip; the Color-Your-Own travel journal for an artistic outlet to color and learn about a destination you’re exploring; or Semikolon’s blank travel diary for taking notes or doodling.

Camera

Capture all your weekend getaway memories (and save room on your phone) with the Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera — you can even clip on to your travel tote with a keychain attachment. If your weekend getaway includes action and adventure, the GoPro HERO13 Black video camera is waterproof and can capture high-definition photos and video even underwater. Pair it with a MiPremium floating hand gripto get the best shots while keeping your camera from sinking.

Shampoo and conditioner

Depending on where you’ll be staying, or if you like to use particular brands, you may want to pack shampoo and conditioner. Typically, hotels and resorts offer in-room options, whereas vacation rentals may not. If you’re flying and packing toiletries in your carry-on, refillable bottles, such as a four-pack of 3-ounce bottles from Mrsdry, make it easy to pack your favorite products.

Body wash and facial cleanser

Packing a body wash in your toiletry bag is a good idea when traveling. It can be used as either hand soap or as an entire body cleanser. If you’ll be staying at a hotel, there’s likely soap or shower gel in the room, but having body wash along at a vacation rental or when staying with a friend can be useful. Using body wash on your face can irritate the skin or cause breakouts, so pack your favorite facial cleanser too.

Deodorant

A travel-sized deodorant is the best way to save room in your toiletry bag. Or, try easily packable deodorant wipes from Lume.

Toothbrush and toothpaste

If you’re really tight on space, rather than packing your full-sized toothbrush and toothpaste for your quick getaway, you can bring a compactible and travel-sized version instead, such as the eco-friendly bamboo toothbrush and Oris toothpaste tablets. Another good option is Matador’s refillable toothpaste tube.

Hairbrush or comb

Let’s face it, hours of sitting in a seat on a plane, train or in a car can ruffle one’s hair. Throw a foldable hairbrush in your toiletry bag or personal item bag to freshen up as needed.

Makeup

If you’re going somewhere for a casual weekend, you might want to leave your laborious makeup routine behind and go with an all-in-one kit instead, such as Subtl Staks. This portable, travel-sized makeup is conveniently stackable.

Sunscreen

Wherever you’re traveling, sunscreen is always essential. If you’re planning time on the beach, consider a mineral-based, reef-safe sunscreen like Project Reef’s Mineral Sunscreen lotion, the Coral Safe Mineral Sunstick or the Coral Isles Sunscreen Spray. Reef-safe suncreen protects not only your skin but also the ocean, marine life and coral reefs, as some sunscreens contain harmful chemical UV filters. Remember your lips need sun protection too: Consider a product like Raw Elements’ Lip Sunscreen or Lip Tint.

After-sun lotion

After you’ve spent the day in the sunshine, you’ll want to soothe and treat your skin with a hydrating lotion such as Project Reef’s Cooling Lotion. To reduce the signs of sun damage, consider Thrive’s Skin Recovery Serum or similar treatment.

Travel capsule wardrobe

A capsule wardrobe is when you pack clothes that can be paired together to create different outfits. By doing this, you’ll also maximize space in your carry-on suitcase. Choose a light, dark and accent color, plus patterned items that combine the colors, for each of your basic clothing items.

For a weekend getaway capsule wardrobe, you’ll want to pack:

— 2-3 shirts or tops for the climate and activities you have planned

— 2 pairs of pants (or shorts for warm weather getaways)

— Dress or dress pants and dress shirt

— Jacket, blazer or cardigan you can layer with your other attire

— 3 undergarments

— 3 pairs of socks

Packable hat

Traveling can present a host of reasons for a hat: keeping warm amid cold wind, protecting your face from pelting rain or strong sun rays, or even just concealing a less-than-desirable hairdo. A packable hat like a ball cap, fedora or bucket hat can come to the rescue in a variety of scenarios.

Sleepwear

Sometimes it’s hard to sleep when you’re in an unfamiliar place, but you’ll want to wake rested to make the most of your trip, so having comfy pajamas is a must. Cozy Earth’s bamboo pajamas will keep you cool, while Quince’s sustainable and washable silk pajamas are sleek and slinky. You may also want to bring an eye mask for extra help sleeping well.

Walking shoes

When exploring a destination or in transit, there’s a good chance you’ll do a fair amount of walking. A comfortable pair of walking shoes like the Allbirds Tree Runners, which are lightweight, machine-washable and made with sustainable materials, can help you keep your feet (and body) happier.

Versatile shoes

In addition to walking shoes, you’ll also want to bring a pair of shoes that can be dressed up or down depending on your needs. Loafers like the Cole Haan ZERØGRAND for men and women are comfortable for walking and can be paired with a variety of outfits.

For warm weather getaways

Dry bag

To keep items like your phone, camera, book or wallet from getting wet at the beach, pool or water park, a dry bag is the best option. Top rated on Amazon, Earth Pak has waterproof dry bags in a variety of colors and sizes, all of which include a waterproof phone case — so you can wear your phone around your neck in the water or use it poolside without it getting wet. If you’re heading to the beach, check out our Beach Packing List or Hawaii Packing List for more recommendations.

Sandals or flip-flops

A pair of sandals or flip-flops go a long way in warmer climates. Supportive styles like the Birkenstock Arizona sandals for men and women or the Olukai men’s and women’s flip-flops go with everything from beach attire to shorts and sundresses.

Swimsuit and cover-up

If your trip includes beach time or poolside activities, a swimsuit (or two) and a cover-up are essential. For added sun protection, a long-sleeved rash guard made with UPF 50+ fabric can be a good option, especially if you’ll be in the water for an extended period of time. When it’s time to pack your swimming attire, a waterproof wet bag can help prevent mold and mildew and keep water off other items in your suitcase.

Beach towel or blanket

There will likely be towels by the pool at your hotel, but if you’re staying at a vacation rental, such amenities can vary. Depending on your plans, a quick-drying beach towel or beach blanket can come in handy for a spontaneous picnic or a swim at a beach you discover on a day trip.

For cold weather getaways

Warm hat

A warm winter cap is a must when traveling to a cold destination. The North Face, known for gear that protects adventurers from the elements, makes the Salty Lined Beanie with an acrylic-knit outer layer and a jersey fabric liner. For a more sophisticated look, try a Fishers Finery cashmere slouchy beanie.

Gloves

Keep your hands warm with a pair of REI Co-op Polartec Wind Pro Fleece Gloves 2.0. These gloves are wind-resistant and water-repellent with a fleece lining for extra coziness. You can easily use your phone while wearing them thanks to touch screen-compatible material on the fingertips. For a getaway on the slopes, check out our Ski Trip Packing List for additional packing ideas.

Scarf or gaiter

Having an extra layer around your neck can make a difference. Pack a yarn and cotton scarf from Wander Agio or a fleece neck gaiter from Turtle Fur.

Insulated jacket

A puffer jacket is an essential item to pack for frigid outings. These days, it’s easy to find one that’s warm in the coldest temperatures while also being sustainable and ethically sourced. The North Face adheres to a Responsible Down Standard that protects animal welfare. The brand’s Arctic Parka keeps you cozy from head to knee with 100% recycled waterfowl down and faux-fur hood trim. Another option is Cotopaxi’s Alivio Down Parka, which is made with a 100% recycled water-resistant shell and responsibly sourced down.

Base layers

Wool base layers are essential when the temperature drops. Wool is soft, wicks moisture, keeps in heat and is resistant to odors. Throw on the Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Base Layer Bottom under your pants to keep your legs toasty and the Merino.Tech Wool Base Layer Thermal Shirt under a sweater, flannel or fleece pullover to stay warm on top.

Mid-layer

For the most protection from the cold, layer fleece in between wool and down. Depending on your plans and personal style, you can choose from a variety of fleece tops, such as a hoodie, a crewneck or a classic pullover like the Lands’ Ends Grid Quarter Zip Jacket. In extra cold weather, add a lightweight down vest for an additional layer of warmth.

Warm socks

Keeping your toes warm and dry can be a game changer. Breathable materials like wool, cotton and cashmere can help keep your feet warm. Consider a pair of cashmere socks or the Sandsuced Merino Wool Boot Socks with moisture-wicking fabric and cushioning.

Boots

UGG’s Classic Short Boot II is made with a cozy sheepskin lining. For a more active weekend away, Columbia Sportwear’s Portlander Boot Omni-Heat Infinity Snow Boot has excellent traction, a thermal-reflective lining to keep toes from getting cold and a waterproof construction.

Hand and feet warmers

Keep some Hothands single-use hand, body and toe warmers in your pocket in case you need an extra boost of heat. Just shake to activate them for hours of warmth.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor who’s an expert on what to pack for a weekend away since she’s continually going on road trips in her native state of California. Kolberg used her firsthand knowledge and research skills to curate this weekend packing list.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Cheap Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

— The Most Romantic Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

— The Top Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

More from U.S. News

The 13 Best Weekender Bags for Women

27 Top Cheap Weekend Getaways in the U.S. for 2025

The Most Romantic Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

Weekend Trip Packing List: What to Bring for 2-3 Days Away originally appeared on usnews.com