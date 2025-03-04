Wave Life Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.3 million.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $97 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $108.3 million.

