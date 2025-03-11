Vroom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.6 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $20.07 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $20.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $48.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $165.1 million, or $91.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $201.8 million.

