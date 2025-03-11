Voyager Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.5 million…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $65 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $80 million.

