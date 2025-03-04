Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Village Super Market: Fiscal…

Village Super Market: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 4, 2025, 8:13 AM

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.14.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $599.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLGEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLGEA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up