Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $193.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.3 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Victoria’s Secret said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.3 billion.

