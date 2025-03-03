Viant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported earnings of $1.7 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $54.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.4 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $177.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $40.5 million to $42.5 million.

