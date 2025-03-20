Verastem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.6 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.33 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $130.6 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $10,000.

