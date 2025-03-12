Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.69 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 30 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $100 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.2 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $372 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA

