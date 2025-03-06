Velocity Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported profit of $20.6…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported profit of $20.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $38.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.4 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEL

