Veeva: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $195.6 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $720.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $714.1 million, or $4.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.74 to $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $726 million to $729 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $7.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion.

