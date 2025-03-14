Value Line: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Friday reported net income of $5.2 million…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

