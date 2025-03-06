Valhi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.8 million in its fourth quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $480.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

