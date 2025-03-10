Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $245.5…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $245.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $6.56.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.29 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

