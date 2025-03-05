US Rep. and former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner dies at 70

HOUSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas has died two months after taking office and hours after…

HOUSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas has died two months after taking office and hours after attending President Donald Trump’s address before Congress in Washington, D.C., officials and his family said on Wednesday. He was 70.

While attending Trump’s speech to Congress, Turner was taken to a hospital and later released, Turner’s family said in a statement.

Turner’s family said that at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, “he died at his home from enduring health complications.”

The family did not offer additional information on those health complications. In November 2022, Turner revealed he had undergone treatment, including surgery and radiation therapy, earlier that year for bone cancer in his jaw.

“Congressman Turner was the consummate public servant. But to us, he was our beloved father, grandfather, sibling and relative. Thank you for your prayers,” the family said in its statement.

“The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

Before being elected to Congress, Turner served as Houston’s mayor for two terms.

During Wednesday’s Houston City Council meeting, Mayor John Whitmire announced Turner’s death, saying it “comes as a shock to everyone.”

“I’ve lost a personal friend, advisor, and we’ve lost an outstanding public official,” Whitmire said.

Before Trump’s speech Tuesday night, Turner had posted a video on social media introducing his guest for the speech, a mother from Houston, and telling the current administration, “Don’t mess with Medicaid.”

Whitmire said he was told that during Trump’s speech Tuesday evening, Turner didn’t feel good, went home and was later taken to the hospital.

Whitmire said he saw Turner on Saturday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade and he “looked fine.”

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Turner “a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years.”

“Congressman Turner leaves behind a legacy of service to our great state,” Abbott said.

Turner was elected in November, filling the Houston seat that had been held by longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last July after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Turner served eight years as Houston’s mayor, leading the nation’s fourth-largest city through various challenges, including devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Before being elected as mayor, Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives.

In a statement, Texas House Democrats said Turner “will be remembered as a champion for working families, infrastructure investment, and economic opportunity for all Texans.”

“The wisdom, integrity, and strategic vision he brought to public service will continue to inspire generations of Texans committed to building a more just and equitable state,” said Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu.

Turner was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes, a historic Black neighborhood. He earned degrees from the University of Houston and Harvard Law School before working as a trial lawyer and later founding his own law firm. He was elected to the Texas House in 1988 and served for nearly three decades before being elected Houston mayor in 2015.

“Sylvester never forgot where he came from. So, that will be my memory of him. I also will always remember he could light up a crowd,” Whitmire said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.