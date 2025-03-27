Urban One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.7 million…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.4 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $449.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.