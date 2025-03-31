UPS AND DOWNS

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 31, 2025, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1fuboTV 6.45 1.29 2.92 +1.66 +131.7
2agilonhlth 4.70 1.90 4.33 +2.43 +127.9
3DesktpMetrs 5.09 1.84 4.91 +2.57 +109.8
4HarmonyGold 19 14.79 8.24 14.77 +6.56 + 79.9
5DRDGOLD 15.55 8.62 15.47 +6.84 + 79.3
6IHSHldg 5.75 2.90 5.22 +2.30 + 78.8
7ChinaYuchai 5 26.10 9.32 16.99 +7.46 + 78.3
8DxGldBull 64.71 36.17 62.12 +26.96 + 76.7
9XpengADR 27.16 11.14 20.72 +8.90 + 75.3
10XFincl 5 17.70 6.70 14.39 +6.06 + 72.7
11DirGMinBll 64.38 37.55 61.36 +24.87 + 68.2
12GoldFldsLtd 21 22.80 13.78 22.09 +8.89 + 67.3
13AnglogoldAsh 38.16 23.53 37.12 +14.04 + 60.8
14Innovaters 13.79 4.72 7.83 +2.89 + 58.5
15NevroCorp 5.85 3.17 5.84 +2.12 + 57.0
16MPMaterial 27.29 15.77 24.41 +8.81 + 56.5
17Alibaba 24 148.43 80.06 132.23 +47.44 + 55.9
18GenesisEgy 16.44 10.16 15.69 +5.58 + 55.2
19ProNatGasrs 109.77 49.04 85.76 +29.94 + 53.6
20MedPropTr 6.34 3.51 6.03 +2.08 + 52.7
21CVSHealth 17 68.87 44.11 67.75 +22.86 + 50.9
22CompassA 10.25 5.10 8.73 +2.88 + 49.2
23ASAGold 30.99 20.38 30.14 +9.92 + 49.1
24Markforgdrs 4.78 2.11 4.68 +1.54 + 49.0
25DirChiBll3x 53.12 23.03 41.47 +13.53 + 48.4
26GaotuTeched 4.08 1.87 3.25 +1.06 + 48.4
27BcoSantandSA 10 7.16 4.43 6.70 +2.14 + 46.9
28ProAssurance 23.43 13.90 23.35 +7.44 + 46.8
29AlamosGold 52 27.25 18.65 26.74 +8.30 + 45.0
30SJuanBasin 5.79 3.77 5.53 +1.70 + 44.4
31YirenDigital 8.74 4.57 6.88 +2.08 + 43.3
32FinVolution 8 11.08 6.45 9.63 +2.84 + 41.8
33FivePntHldn 7 6.71 3.56 5.34 +1.56 + 41.3
34LloydsBnkg 10 3.91 2.56 3.82 +1.10 + 40.4
35BcoBilVizArg 8 14.84 9.44 13.62 +3.90 + 40.1
36DeutscheBk 10 25.33 17.06 23.83 +6.78 + 39.8
37MultiPlanrs 29.84 11.43 20.63 +5.85 + 39.6
38SibanyeStill 4.63 3.05 4.58 +1.28 + 38.8
39AgnicoEaglg 93 110.36 79.39 108.41 +30.20 + 38.6
40WheatPrMetg 56 78.05 55.51 77.63 +21.39 + 38.0
41ProShUltGold 129.00 92.90 128.72 +35.24 + 37.7
42GrayTelevsn 5.29 3.15 4.32 +1.17 + 37.1
43ProSUltSilv 47.85 34.69 46.16 +12.49 + 37.1
44SprottGldMin 38.60 28.08 37.94 +10.18 + 36.7
45LifeTimeGp 79 33.64 22.04 30.20 +8.08 + 36.5
46DBGoldDLong 92.40 66.29 90.98 +24.28 + 36.4
47Kinrossg 63 12.90 9.36 12.61 +3.34 + 36.0
48TriumphGrp 25.52 17.21 25.34 +6.68 + 35.8
49Buenaventura 16.16 11.50 15.63 +4.11 + 35.7
50VabEckGoldM 46.94 34.44 45.97 +12.06 + 35.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Lghtspeed 13.28 8.72 8.75—109.86 92.6
2SunnovaEn 4.75 .25 .37 3.06 89.2
3SoloBrandA 1.23 .15 .17 .97 85.3
4SESAI 2.53 .38 .52 1.67 76.2
5VertAerosprs 12.70 3.16 3.36 9.22 73.3
6PSQHldngwt .88 .22 .23 .57 71.0
7SESAIwt .36 .05 .06 .14 71.0
8EngyVault 2.70 .63 .70 1.59 69.5
9BakktHldgrs 31.75 7.96 8.67 —16.10 65.0
10PinstrpHldg .50 .15 .15 .24 61.0
11Chegg 1.87 .62 .64 .97 60.3
12B&WEnter 3 1.90 .64 .67 .97 59.0
13LiveWireGr 5.13 1.90 2.00 2.81 58.4
14System1 1.10 .36 .38 .52 57.6
15AdvSMSOSrs 10.60 3.44 3.96 5.22 56.9
16VictSecret 16 42.27 16.16 18.58 —22.84 55.1
17PrSUlShNGs 47.92 16.20 19.57 —23.17 54.2
18Wolfspeed 10 8.06 2.41 3.06 3.60 54.1
19SurfAirMobrs 6.59 2.60 2.67 2.72 50.5
20Genesco Inc 6 43.81 20.09 21.23 —21.52 50.3
21VicarSurArs 18.97 5.56 6.56 6.60 50.2
22ELFInc 28 137.19 60.35 62.79 —62.76 50.0
23PSQHoldng 4.99 2.20 2.29 2.25 49.6
24GraphTcIntl 1.90 .86 .87 .86 49.5
25EmergentBio 11.98 4.53 4.86 4.70 49.2
26AbercrFtch 13 164.80 73.39 76.37 —73.10 48.9
27Ameresco 14 28.87 9.04 12.08 —11.40 48.6
28Tillys 4.75 2.06 2.20 2.05 48.2
29EnzoBiochm .76 .31 .37 .34 48.2
30DxGdMBears 29.94 15.37 16.11 —14.76 47.8
31DirDGldBrrs 66.66 34.42 35.96 —32.81 47.7
32ArcusBiosc 15.62 7.56 7.85 7.04 47.3
33VinceHldg 5.57 1.78 1.92 1.72 47.3
34XPLRInfra 7 19.28 7.97 9.50 8.30 46.6
35AspenAerogels 14.30 6.23 6.39 5.49 46.2
36MethodeEl 13.31 5.84 6.38 5.41 45.9
37Bill.cmHld 100.19 42.82 45.89 —38.82 45.8
38GrayscEther 35.33 16.93 17.22 —14.27 45.3
39GlobantSA 33 228.98 114.18 117.72 —96.70 45.1
40DeckersOuts 25 223.98 107.37 111.81 —91.28 44.9
41ESSTechrs 6.87 2.92 3.26 2.62 44.6
42BorrDrillrs 27 4.23 2.08 2.19 1.71 43.8
43JumiaTech 4.33 2.07 2.15 1.67 43.7
44ChargePtHl 1.30 .56 .61 .47 43.5
45DirxChnBrrs 83.49 31.73 39.59 —30.41 43.4
46GannettCo 5.42 2.87 2.89 2.17 42.9
47MativHldg 3 12.11 5.10 6.23 4.67 42.8
48TFIIntl 14 140.35 74.01 77.45 —57.64 42.7
49SpireGlbl 21.43 7.82 8.09 5.98 42.5
50OrionOffce 4.25 2.08 2.14 1.57 42.3
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

