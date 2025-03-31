UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1fuboTV
|6.45
|1.29
|2.92
|+1.66
|+131.7
|2agilonhlth
|4.70
|1.90
|4.33
|+2.43
|+127.9
|3DesktpMetrs
|5.09
|1.84
|4.91
|+2.57
|+109.8
|4HarmonyGold
|19
|14.79
|8.24
|14.77
|+6.56
|+
|79.9
|5DRDGOLD
|15.55
|8.62
|15.47
|+6.84
|+
|79.3
|6IHSHldg
|5.75
|2.90
|5.22
|+2.30
|+
|78.8
|7ChinaYuchai
|5
|26.10
|9.32
|16.99
|+7.46
|+
|78.3
|8DxGldBull
|64.71
|36.17
|62.12
|+26.96
|+
|76.7
|9XpengADR
|27.16
|11.14
|20.72
|+8.90
|+
|75.3
|10XFincl
|5
|17.70
|6.70
|14.39
|+6.06
|+
|72.7
|11DirGMinBll
|64.38
|37.55
|61.36
|+24.87
|+
|68.2
|12GoldFldsLtd
|21
|22.80
|13.78
|22.09
|+8.89
|+
|67.3
|13AnglogoldAsh
|38.16
|23.53
|37.12
|+14.04
|+
|60.8
|14Innovaters
|13.79
|4.72
|7.83
|+2.89
|+
|58.5
|15NevroCorp
|5.85
|3.17
|5.84
|+2.12
|+
|57.0
|16MPMaterial
|27.29
|15.77
|24.41
|+8.81
|+
|56.5
|17Alibaba
|24
|148.43
|80.06
|132.23
|+47.44
|+
|55.9
|18GenesisEgy
|16.44
|10.16
|15.69
|+5.58
|+
|55.2
|19ProNatGasrs
|109.77
|49.04
|85.76
|+29.94
|+
|53.6
|20MedPropTr
|6.34
|3.51
|6.03
|+2.08
|+
|52.7
|21CVSHealth
|17
|68.87
|44.11
|67.75
|+22.86
|+
|50.9
|22CompassA
|10.25
|5.10
|8.73
|+2.88
|+
|49.2
|23ASAGold
|30.99
|20.38
|30.14
|+9.92
|+
|49.1
|24Markforgdrs
|4.78
|2.11
|4.68
|+1.54
|+
|49.0
|25DirChiBll3x
|53.12
|23.03
|41.47
|+13.53
|+
|48.4
|26GaotuTeched
|4.08
|1.87
|3.25
|+1.06
|+
|48.4
|27BcoSantandSA
|10
|7.16
|4.43
|6.70
|+2.14
|+
|46.9
|28ProAssurance
|23.43
|13.90
|23.35
|+7.44
|+
|46.8
|29AlamosGold
|52
|27.25
|18.65
|26.74
|+8.30
|+
|45.0
|30SJuanBasin
|5.79
|3.77
|5.53
|+1.70
|+
|44.4
|31YirenDigital
|8.74
|4.57
|6.88
|+2.08
|+
|43.3
|32FinVolution
|8
|11.08
|6.45
|9.63
|+2.84
|+
|41.8
|33FivePntHldn
|7
|6.71
|3.56
|5.34
|+1.56
|+
|41.3
|34LloydsBnkg
|10
|3.91
|2.56
|3.82
|+1.10
|+
|40.4
|35BcoBilVizArg
|8
|14.84
|9.44
|13.62
|+3.90
|+
|40.1
|36DeutscheBk
|10
|25.33
|17.06
|23.83
|+6.78
|+
|39.8
|37MultiPlanrs
|29.84
|11.43
|20.63
|+5.85
|+
|39.6
|38SibanyeStill
|4.63
|3.05
|4.58
|+1.28
|+
|38.8
|39AgnicoEaglg
|93
|110.36
|79.39
|108.41
|+30.20
|+
|38.6
|40WheatPrMetg
|56
|78.05
|55.51
|77.63
|+21.39
|+
|38.0
|41ProShUltGold
|129.00
|92.90
|128.72
|+35.24
|+
|37.7
|42GrayTelevsn
|5.29
|3.15
|4.32
|+1.17
|+
|37.1
|43ProSUltSilv
|47.85
|34.69
|46.16
|+12.49
|+
|37.1
|44SprottGldMin
|38.60
|28.08
|37.94
|+10.18
|+
|36.7
|45LifeTimeGp
|79
|33.64
|22.04
|30.20
|+8.08
|+
|36.5
|46DBGoldDLong
|92.40
|66.29
|90.98
|+24.28
|+
|36.4
|47Kinrossg
|63
|12.90
|9.36
|12.61
|+3.34
|+
|36.0
|48TriumphGrp
|25.52
|17.21
|25.34
|+6.68
|+
|35.8
|49Buenaventura
|16.16
|11.50
|15.63
|+4.11
|+
|35.7
|50VabEckGoldM
|46.94
|34.44
|45.97
|+12.06
|+
|35.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Lghtspeed
|13.28
|8.72
|8.75—109.86
|—
|92.6
|2SunnovaEn
|4.75
|.25
|.37
|—
|3.06
|—
|89.2
|3SoloBrandA
|1.23
|.15
|.17
|—
|.97
|—
|85.3
|4SESAI
|2.53
|.38
|.52
|—
|1.67
|—
|76.2
|5VertAerosprs
|12.70
|3.16
|3.36
|—
|9.22
|—
|73.3
|6PSQHldngwt
|.88
|.22
|.23
|—
|.57
|—
|71.0
|7SESAIwt
|.36
|.05
|.06
|—
|.14
|—
|71.0
|8EngyVault
|2.70
|.63
|.70
|—
|1.59
|—
|69.5
|9BakktHldgrs
|31.75
|7.96
|8.67
|—16.10
|—
|65.0
|10PinstrpHldg
|.50
|.15
|.15
|—
|.24
|—
|61.0
|11Chegg
|1.87
|.62
|.64
|—
|.97
|—
|60.3
|12B&WEnter
|3
|1.90
|.64
|.67
|—
|.97
|—
|59.0
|13LiveWireGr
|5.13
|1.90
|2.00
|—
|2.81
|—
|58.4
|14System1
|1.10
|.36
|.38
|—
|.52
|—
|57.6
|15AdvSMSOSrs
|10.60
|3.44
|3.96
|—
|5.22
|—
|56.9
|16VictSecret
|16
|42.27
|16.16
|18.58
|—22.84
|—
|55.1
|17PrSUlShNGs
|47.92
|16.20
|19.57
|—23.17
|—
|54.2
|18Wolfspeed
|10
|8.06
|2.41
|3.06
|—
|3.60
|—
|54.1
|19SurfAirMobrs
|6.59
|2.60
|2.67
|—
|2.72
|—
|50.5
|20Genesco Inc
|6
|43.81
|20.09
|21.23
|—21.52
|—
|50.3
|21VicarSurArs
|18.97
|5.56
|6.56
|—
|6.60
|—
|50.2
|22ELFInc
|28
|137.19
|60.35
|62.79
|—62.76
|—
|50.0
|23PSQHoldng
|4.99
|2.20
|2.29
|—
|2.25
|—
|49.6
|24GraphTcIntl
|1.90
|.86
|.87
|—
|.86
|—
|49.5
|25EmergentBio
|11.98
|4.53
|4.86
|—
|4.70
|—
|49.2
|26AbercrFtch
|13
|164.80
|73.39
|76.37
|—73.10
|—
|48.9
|27Ameresco
|14
|28.87
|9.04
|12.08
|—11.40
|—
|48.6
|28Tillys
|4.75
|2.06
|2.20
|—
|2.05
|—
|48.2
|29EnzoBiochm
|.76
|.31
|.37
|—
|.34
|—
|48.2
|30DxGdMBears
|29.94
|15.37
|16.11
|—14.76
|—
|47.8
|31DirDGldBrrs
|66.66
|34.42
|35.96
|—32.81
|—
|47.7
|32ArcusBiosc
|15.62
|7.56
|7.85
|—
|7.04
|—
|47.3
|33VinceHldg
|5.57
|1.78
|1.92
|—
|1.72
|—
|47.3
|34XPLRInfra
|7
|19.28
|7.97
|9.50
|—
|8.30
|—
|46.6
|35AspenAerogels
|14.30
|6.23
|6.39
|—
|5.49
|—
|46.2
|36MethodeEl
|13.31
|5.84
|6.38
|—
|5.41
|—
|45.9
|37Bill.cmHld
|100.19
|42.82
|45.89
|—38.82
|—
|45.8
|38GrayscEther
|35.33
|16.93
|17.22
|—14.27
|—
|45.3
|39GlobantSA
|33
|228.98
|114.18
|117.72
|—96.70
|—
|45.1
|40DeckersOuts
|25
|223.98
|107.37
|111.81
|—91.28
|—
|44.9
|41ESSTechrs
|6.87
|2.92
|3.26
|—
|2.62
|—
|44.6
|42BorrDrillrs
|27
|4.23
|2.08
|2.19
|—
|1.71
|—
|43.8
|43JumiaTech
|4.33
|2.07
|2.15
|—
|1.67
|—
|43.7
|44ChargePtHl
|1.30
|.56
|.61
|—
|.47
|—
|43.5
|45DirxChnBrrs
|83.49
|31.73
|39.59
|—30.41
|—
|43.4
|46GannettCo
|5.42
|2.87
|2.89
|—
|2.17
|—
|42.9
|47MativHldg
|3
|12.11
|5.10
|6.23
|—
|4.67
|—
|42.8
|48TFIIntl
|14
|140.35
|74.01
|77.45
|—57.64
|—
|42.7
|49SpireGlbl
|21.43
|7.82
|8.09
|—
|5.98
|—
|42.5
|50OrionOffce
|4.25
|2.08
|2.14
|—
|1.57
|—
|42.3
|—————————
