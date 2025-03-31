UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1iBio
|6.89
|2.31
|6.41
|+3.96
|+161.6
|2GoldResource
|.74
|.20
|.51
|+.28
|+121.7
|3ChromoTher
|3.80
|.63
|1.42
|+.78
|+121.5
|4AvinoSlv&Gg
|2.00
|.88
|1.84
|+.96
|+108.9
|5NoDynMing
|1.29
|.55
|1.15
|+.57
|+
|97.6
|6RegHlthPrpfA
|2.15
|.38
|.68
|+.32
|+
|90.5
|7NewGoldg
|3.78
|2.51
|3.71
|+1.23
|+
|49.6
|8VistaGold
|.85
|.55
|.83
|+.27
|+
|48.4
|9IdahoStrRs
|14.49
|10.06
|14.31
|+4.12
|+
|40.4
|10FlexibleSolu
|20
|7.24
|3.46
|5.05
|+1.44
|+
|39.9
|11IntlTowerHg
|.77
|.45
|.63
|+.18
|+
|38.9
|12EquinoxGld
|46
|7.24
|5.04
|6.88
|+1.86
|+
|37.1
|13ProtalixBio
|51
|2.76
|1.86
|2.56
|+.68
|+
|36.2
|14TrilogyMetl
|2.09
|1.06
|1.55
|+.39
|+
|33.6
|15CaldeoniaMn
|8
|12.50
|8.81
|12.49
|+3.08
|+
|32.7
|16ArisMing
|4.88
|3.50
|4.64
|+1.14
|+
|32.6
|17AXILBrnds
|10.75
|3.86
|5.00
|+1.14
|+
|29.5
|18ArenaGpHl
|1.79
|1.05
|1.73
|+.39
|+
|29.1
|19SilvrcupMet
|28
|4.31
|2.92
|3.87
|+.87
|+
|29.0
|20BMTechwt
|.77
|.55
|.75
|+.17
|+
|28.8
|21USAntimony
|2.45
|1.21
|2.20
|+.43
|+
|24.3
|22DakotaGold
|3.50
|2.21
|2.65
|+.45
|+
|20.5
|23i80Gold
|.85
|.51
|.58
|+.10
|+
|20.0
|24AmbowEdu
|3.68
|1.59
|2.50
|+.40
|+
|19.0
|25EMXRoyalg
|2.15
|1.65
|2.04
|+.31
|+
|17.9
|26ImperOilg
|9
|74.04
|61.34
|72.32
|+10.72
|+
|17.4
|27B2goldCpg
|11
|3.35
|2.20
|2.85
|+.41
|+
|16.8
|28GamcoGoldNR
|4.39
|3.80
|4.37
|+.60
|+
|15.9
|29CBOEGlbMk
|31
|227.22
|187.30
|226.29
|+30.89
|+15.8
|30iShsNorCapbt
|26.43
|22.63
|25.95
|+3.49
|+
|15.5
|31TasekoM
|2.54
|1.77
|2.24
|+.30
|+
|15.5
|32BKTechnol
|43.34
|26.20
|39.22
|+4.93
|+
|14.4
|33RennFund
|2.88
|2.22
|2.55
|+.32
|+
|14.3
|34TrioPetrolrs
|3.25
|1.01
|1.38
|+.17
|+
|14.0
|35SunLinkHlth
|1.55
|.78
|1.00
|+.12
|+
|13.6
|36iShsFinlCapbt
|39.22
|31.99
|36.78
|+4.39
|+
|13.6
|37StrwbryFlds
|12.84
|10.13
|11.91
|+1.37
|+
|13.0
|38ChinaPhrm
|.34
|.18
|.26
|+.03
|+
|12.9
|39MAGSilverg
|17.35
|13.57
|15.28
|+1.68
|+
|12.4
|40SeabrdCp
|8
|3014.43
|2400.00
|2697.12+267.46
|+
|11.0
|41LGLGroup
|41
|7.28
|5.73
|6.53
|+.56
|+
|9.4
|42MultiWays
|.37
|.26
|.31
|+.03
|+
|9.2
|43GabelliGloUtil
|16.45
|14.51
|16.25
|+1.25
|+
|8.3
|44ParaGoldNv
|.43
|.32
|.37
|+.03
|+
|8.2
|45WstnCop&Ggs
|1.21
|.98
|1.14
|+.09
|+
|8.1
|46BarnwellInd
|2.17
|1.27
|1.62
|+.11
|+
|7.3
|47EmersonRhs
|.59
|.42
|.45
|+.03
|+
|6.4
|48GabelGlUtilpf
|48.86
|42.32
|48.86
|+2.84
|+
|6.2
|49AcmeUnit
|8
|41.50
|34.35
|39.61
|+2.28
|+
|6.1
|50XtantMed
|47
|.67
|.43
|.47
|+.03
|+
|6.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AtlasClearnrs
|15.27
|.59
|.67
|—
|8.93
|—
|93.1
|2GeniusGrprs
|.62
|.22
|.24
|—
|.45
|—
|65.5
|3OSTherapn
|7.00
|1.41
|1.54
|—
|2.74
|—
|64.0
|4AgEaglAerrs
|3.60
|1.13
|1.29
|—
|2.18
|—
|62.8
|5BrazilPotshn
|8.60
|2.18
|3.06
|—
|4.64
|—
|60.3
|6FOXOTch
|.38
|.11
|.12
|—
|.17
|—
|57.7
|7HyperDatpfD
|26.50
|8.29
|11.75
|—14.54
|—
|55.3
|8OceanPwr
|1.75
|.43
|.46
|—
|.56
|—
|55.3
|9ITTechPck
|.71
|.26
|.27
|—
|.33
|—
|54.4
|10HyperDatars
|1
|6.48
|2.17
|2.23
|—
|2.63
|—
|54.1
|11PlanetGrnrs
|3.00
|1.00
|1.23
|—
|1.37
|—
|52.6
|12CalidiBiothrs
|1.54
|.56
|.57
|—
|.58
|—
|50.8
|13KnowLabs
|.22
|.08
|.09
|—
|.09
|—
|50.0
|14BrilliAn
|4.15
|1.85
|2.00
|—
|1.81
|—
|47.5
|15PalatinTch
|1.45
|.55
|.58
|—
|.53
|—
|47.5
|16Castellum
|2.00
|.61
|1.06
|—
|.94
|—
|47.0
|17MarygoldCos
|2.00
|.85
|.95
|—
|.81
|—
|46.0
|18RydeGrp
|.54
|.25
|.25
|—
|.21
|—
|45.4
|19Inuvo
|.79
|.33
|.36
|—
|.29
|—
|45.0
|20Oragenics
|.63
|.19
|.21
|—
|.16
|—
|43.1
|21Cel-Sci
|.68
|.22
|.23
|—
|.17
|—
|42.5
|22Ur-Energy
|1.28
|.63
|.67
|—
|.48
|—
|41.4
|23EONResc
|1.90
|.35
|.48
|—
|.34
|—
|41.3
|24BoqiiHldg
|3.47
|2.02
|2.12
|—
|1.48
|—
|41.1
|25AltaGlbGrp
|1.73
|.60
|.85
|—
|.56
|—
|39.7
|26cbdMD
|.82
|.21
|.23
|—
|.15
|—
|38.7
|27KairosPhn
|3.25
|.85
|.94
|—
|.58
|—
|38.4
|28AIMImmu
|.25
|.11
|.12
|—
|.08
|—
|38.4
|29TherivBiolrs
|2.03
|1.03
|1.10
|—
|.65
|—
|37.1
|30NFTLtdrs
|3.66
|2.00
|2.25
|—
|1.29
|—
|36.4
|31InfuSystem
|8.88
|5.26
|5.38
|—
|3.07
|—
|36.3
|32NewConceptEn
|39
|1.65
|.77
|.77
|—
|.39
|—
|33.5
|33Southlndwt
|.25
|.12
|.16
|—
|.08
|—
|33.3
|34PerspTherrs
|4.24
|2.01
|2.13
|—
|1.06
|—
|33.2
|35GranTrrag
|3
|8.19
|4.13
|4.93
|—
|2.30
|—
|31.8
|36MastchDig
|19
|15.74
|8.63
|10.21
|—
|4.69
|—
|31.5
|37ChiRivet
|16.64
|10.89
|10.89
|—
|4.95
|—
|31.3
|38WidePoint
|3
|5.10
|3.16
|3.33
|—
|1.51
|—
|31.2
|39GencorInds
|11
|18.10
|11.73
|12.16
|—
|5.49
|—
|31.1
|40PineapplFinl
|.70
|.18
|.32
|—
|.14
|—
|30.3
|41Azitrars
|.65
|.23
|.30
|—
|.12
|—
|28.9
|42UraniumEng
|8.49
|4.61
|4.78
|—
|1.91
|—
|28.6
|43BirksGroup
|2.03
|.93
|1.15
|—
|.46
|—
|28.5
|44DenisonMing
|2.19
|1.27
|1.30
|—
|.50
|—
|27.8
|45MexcoEngy
|13
|14.11
|7.55
|8.17
|—
|3.11
|—
|27.6
|46EngyFuelsgrs
|6
|6.05
|3.55
|3.73
|—
|1.40
|—
|27.3
|47HighRollern
|6.91
|2.49
|3.18
|—
|1.19
|—
|27.2
|48BettrChoicrs
|2.49
|1.45
|1.72
|—
|.63
|—
|26.8
|49Northann
|.38
|.19
|.20
|—
|.07
|—
|26.7
|50AvalonHold
|3.99
|2.78
|2.84
|—
|1.03
|—
|26.6
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.