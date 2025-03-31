Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

March 31, 2025, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1iBio 6.89 2.31 6.41 +3.96 +161.6
2GoldResource .74 .20 .51 +.28 +121.7
3ChromoTher 3.80 .63 1.42 +.78 +121.5
4AvinoSlv&Gg 2.00 .88 1.84 +.96 +108.9
5NoDynMing 1.29 .55 1.15 +.57 + 97.6
6RegHlthPrpfA 2.15 .38 .68 +.32 + 90.5
7NewGoldg 3.78 2.51 3.71 +1.23 + 49.6
8VistaGold .85 .55 .83 +.27 + 48.4
9IdahoStrRs 14.49 10.06 14.31 +4.12 + 40.4
10FlexibleSolu 20 7.24 3.46 5.05 +1.44 + 39.9
11IntlTowerHg .77 .45 .63 +.18 + 38.9
12EquinoxGld 46 7.24 5.04 6.88 +1.86 + 37.1
13ProtalixBio 51 2.76 1.86 2.56 +.68 + 36.2
14TrilogyMetl 2.09 1.06 1.55 +.39 + 33.6
15CaldeoniaMn 8 12.50 8.81 12.49 +3.08 + 32.7
16ArisMing 4.88 3.50 4.64 +1.14 + 32.6
17AXILBrnds 10.75 3.86 5.00 +1.14 + 29.5
18ArenaGpHl 1.79 1.05 1.73 +.39 + 29.1
19SilvrcupMet 28 4.31 2.92 3.87 +.87 + 29.0
20BMTechwt .77 .55 .75 +.17 + 28.8
21USAntimony 2.45 1.21 2.20 +.43 + 24.3
22DakotaGold 3.50 2.21 2.65 +.45 + 20.5
23i80Gold .85 .51 .58 +.10 + 20.0
24AmbowEdu 3.68 1.59 2.50 +.40 + 19.0
25EMXRoyalg 2.15 1.65 2.04 +.31 + 17.9
26ImperOilg 9 74.04 61.34 72.32 +10.72 + 17.4
27B2goldCpg 11 3.35 2.20 2.85 +.41 + 16.8
28GamcoGoldNR 4.39 3.80 4.37 +.60 + 15.9
29CBOEGlbMk 31 227.22 187.30 226.29 +30.89 +15.8
30iShsNorCapbt 26.43 22.63 25.95 +3.49 + 15.5
31TasekoM 2.54 1.77 2.24 +.30 + 15.5
32BKTechnol 43.34 26.20 39.22 +4.93 + 14.4
33RennFund 2.88 2.22 2.55 +.32 + 14.3
34TrioPetrolrs 3.25 1.01 1.38 +.17 + 14.0
35SunLinkHlth 1.55 .78 1.00 +.12 + 13.6
36iShsFinlCapbt 39.22 31.99 36.78 +4.39 + 13.6
37StrwbryFlds 12.84 10.13 11.91 +1.37 + 13.0
38ChinaPhrm .34 .18 .26 +.03 + 12.9
39MAGSilverg 17.35 13.57 15.28 +1.68 + 12.4
40SeabrdCp 8 3014.43 2400.00 2697.12+267.46 + 11.0
41LGLGroup 41 7.28 5.73 6.53 +.56 + 9.4
42MultiWays .37 .26 .31 +.03 + 9.2
43GabelliGloUtil 16.45 14.51 16.25 +1.25 + 8.3
44ParaGoldNv .43 .32 .37 +.03 + 8.2
45WstnCop&Ggs 1.21 .98 1.14 +.09 + 8.1
46BarnwellInd 2.17 1.27 1.62 +.11 + 7.3
47EmersonRhs .59 .42 .45 +.03 + 6.4
48GabelGlUtilpf 48.86 42.32 48.86 +2.84 + 6.2
49AcmeUnit 8 41.50 34.35 39.61 +2.28 + 6.1
50XtantMed 47 .67 .43 .47 +.03 + 6.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AtlasClearnrs 15.27 .59 .67 8.93 93.1
2GeniusGrprs .62 .22 .24 .45 65.5
3OSTherapn 7.00 1.41 1.54 2.74 64.0
4AgEaglAerrs 3.60 1.13 1.29 2.18 62.8
5BrazilPotshn 8.60 2.18 3.06 4.64 60.3
6FOXOTch .38 .11 .12 .17 57.7
7HyperDatpfD 26.50 8.29 11.75 —14.54 55.3
8OceanPwr 1.75 .43 .46 .56 55.3
9ITTechPck .71 .26 .27 .33 54.4
10HyperDatars 1 6.48 2.17 2.23 2.63 54.1
11PlanetGrnrs 3.00 1.00 1.23 1.37 52.6
12CalidiBiothrs 1.54 .56 .57 .58 50.8
13KnowLabs .22 .08 .09 .09 50.0
14BrilliAn 4.15 1.85 2.00 1.81 47.5
15PalatinTch 1.45 .55 .58 .53 47.5
16Castellum 2.00 .61 1.06 .94 47.0
17MarygoldCos 2.00 .85 .95 .81 46.0
18RydeGrp .54 .25 .25 .21 45.4
19Inuvo .79 .33 .36 .29 45.0
20Oragenics .63 .19 .21 .16 43.1
21Cel-Sci .68 .22 .23 .17 42.5
22Ur-Energy 1.28 .63 .67 .48 41.4
23EONResc 1.90 .35 .48 .34 41.3
24BoqiiHldg 3.47 2.02 2.12 1.48 41.1
25AltaGlbGrp 1.73 .60 .85 .56 39.7
26cbdMD .82 .21 .23 .15 38.7
27KairosPhn 3.25 .85 .94 .58 38.4
28AIMImmu .25 .11 .12 .08 38.4
29TherivBiolrs 2.03 1.03 1.10 .65 37.1
30NFTLtdrs 3.66 2.00 2.25 1.29 36.4
31InfuSystem 8.88 5.26 5.38 3.07 36.3
32NewConceptEn 39 1.65 .77 .77 .39 33.5
33Southlndwt .25 .12 .16 .08 33.3
34PerspTherrs 4.24 2.01 2.13 1.06 33.2
35GranTrrag 3 8.19 4.13 4.93 2.30 31.8
36MastchDig 19 15.74 8.63 10.21 4.69 31.5
37ChiRivet 16.64 10.89 10.89 4.95 31.3
38WidePoint 3 5.10 3.16 3.33 1.51 31.2
39GencorInds 11 18.10 11.73 12.16 5.49 31.1
40PineapplFinl .70 .18 .32 .14 30.3
41Azitrars .65 .23 .30 .12 28.9
42UraniumEng 8.49 4.61 4.78 1.91 28.6
43BirksGroup 2.03 .93 1.15 .46 28.5
44DenisonMing 2.19 1.27 1.30 .50 27.8
45MexcoEngy 13 14.11 7.55 8.17 3.11 27.6
46EngyFuelsgrs 6 6.05 3.55 3.73 1.40 27.3
47HighRollern 6.91 2.49 3.18 1.19 27.2
48BettrChoicrs 2.49 1.45 1.72 .63 26.8
49Northann .38 .19 .20 .07 26.7
50AvalonHold 3.99 2.78 2.84 1.03 26.6
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

