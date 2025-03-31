UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1WearDevicwt
|9.48
|.15
|6.30
|+5.88
|+1389.4
|2Diginexn
|141.87
|3.60
|88.70
|+81.20
|+1082.7
|3Aimfinitywt
|.12
|.01
|.08
|+.07
|+1014.3
|4DatChatwt
|.90
|.08
|.48
|+.43
|+943.5
|5RgncllBio
|69.00
|3.53
|31.88
|+26.94
|+545.3
|6MicroAlgors
|30.10
|1.11
|24.25
|+20.49
|+544.9
|7MrblgteAcwt
|.26
|.03
|.16
|+.13
|+433.3
|8Dominari
|13.58
|.96
|4.00
|+3.02
|+306.5
|9CohenCirclwt
|2.30
|.32
|1.80
|+1.35
|+300.9
|10CervoMed
|16.94
|1.92
|9.15
|+6.81
|+291.0
|11LixiangEdurs
|23.42
|4.70
|19.37
|+14.30
|+281.7
|12Yoshiharu
|22.50
|2.71
|12.26
|+8.98
|+273.8
|13OnclogyIns
|13
|1.43
|.25
|1.14
|+.83
|+268.9
|14JiuziHldrs
|6.46
|1.30
|4.59
|+3.20
|+229.5
|15VivopwrInt
|6.66
|.62
|4.00
|+2.67
|+200.8
|16RpdMcrBio
|4.04
|.91
|2.64
|+1.74
|+193.3
|17MrblgteAcun
|44.00
|9.90
|30.28
|+19.27
|+175.0
|18SkylnBldrAn
|13.40
|3.79
|10.43
|+6.26
|+150.1
|19Chimerixh
|4
|8.53
|3.12
|8.51
|+5.03
|+144.5
|20JayudGlA
|7.85
|1.88
|7.69
|+4.49
|+140.3
|21JuneeLtdn
|9.90
|2.75
|8.97
|+5.22
|+139.2
|22OrientlCul
|3.07
|1.09
|2.89
|+1.66
|+135.0
|23QVCGroupB
|13.69
|2.00
|6.64
|+3.75
|+129.8
|24Neuronetcs
|5.92
|1.40
|3.68
|+2.07
|+128.6
|25NiuTechnol
|9
|4.90
|1.66
|4.08
|+2.29
|+127.9
|26ClickHldgsn
|3.43
|.91
|2.70
|+1.51
|+126.9
|27CorceptThera
|117.33
|49.00
|114.22
|+63.83
|+126.7
|28VastaPlatfr
|4.80
|2.00
|4.53
|+2.53
|+126.5
|29XunleiLtd
|5.52
|1.90
|4.49
|+2.50
|+125.6
|30RebornCoffe
|8.30
|1.20
|3.69
|+2.03
|+122.3
|31DBVTechrs
|7.28
|3.15
|6.82
|+3.73
|+120.7
|32InflctPtAcwt
|1.64
|.50
|1.07
|+.58
|+118.4
|33DatChat
|9.34
|1.75
|3.86
|+2.08
|+116.9
|34JiayinGrp
|16
|16.22
|6.29
|13.74
|+7.37
|+115.7
|35ParkHaBion
|14.75
|4.20
|13.22
|+6.93
|+110.2
|36HauchenAIn
|10.97
|3.70
|7.98
|+4.14
|+107.8
|37InnovEyewwt
|.19
|.03
|.09
|+.05
|+106.7
|38Accolade
|7.01
|3.33
|6.98
|+3.56
|+104.1
|39908Devices
|4.80
|1.92
|4.48
|+2.28
|+103.6
|40TMCmtlwt
|.33
|.09
|.22
|+.11
|+101.8
|41SRIVARUwt
|.04
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+100.0
|42SPIEngy
|1.75
|.38
|.77
|+.38
|+
|98.4
|43H&EEquip
|21
|101.28
|43.24
|94.79
|+45.83
|+
|93.6
|44RadiusRcyA
|4
|29.18
|10.57
|28.88
|+13.66
|+
|89.8
|45Biomerica
|1.27
|.29
|.57
|+.27
|+
|89.0
|46Noodles&Co
|1.74
|.55
|1.09
|+.51
|+
|88.3
|47Trivago
|5.45
|2.18
|4.10
|+1.92
|+
|88.1
|48GenIncPrwt
|1.49
|.11
|.37
|+.17
|+
|87.8
|49QuantaSing
|4.59
|1.60
|4.02
|+1.86
|+
|86.1
|50PrecOncol
|3.06
|.84
|1.52
|+.70
|+
|85.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MullenAutors
|78.00
|.10
|.11
|—71.90
|—
|99.9
|2ChinaLibEdrs
|7.90
|.05
|.05
|—
|4.30
|—
|99.0
|3Aclarionrs
|129.65
|.49
|.52
|—47.72
|—
|98.9
|4LogicMarkrs
|1.75
|.02
|.02
|—
|1.48
|—
|98.7
|5SharpsTchrs
|2.30
|.03
|.03
|—
|2.03
|—
|98.5
|6DamonIncn
|1.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.84
|—
|98.4
|7IconEnrgyn
|2.33
|.04
|.05
|—
|2.18
|—
|97.8
|8CyngnIncrs
|129.00
|3.62
|4.53—122.82
|—
|96.4
|9AmerRebelrs
|3.67
|.07
|.07
|—
|1.74
|—
|96.2
|10HeplonPhr
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.45
|—
|95.5
|11ChansonIntA
|6.48
|.18
|.23
|—
|4.88
|—
|95.5
|12MeiwuTch
|3.50
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.99
|—
|95.5
|13DigitalAlly
|1
|.66
|.02
|.02
|—
|.50
|—
|95.4
|14JupiterNeun
|11.11
|.55
|.61
|—10.09
|—
|94.3
|15WheelerRErs
|19.20
|.79
|.79
|—12.69
|—
|94.1
|16Baijiayunrs
|1
|3.61
|.21
|.21
|—
|3.40
|—
|94.1
|17Immaticswt
|.33
|.02
|.02
|—
|.24
|—
|93.7
|18FitellCorp
|11.73
|.51
|.57
|—
|8.17
|—
|93.5
|19WindtreeThrs
|19.75
|1.22
|1.26
|—16.19
|—
|92.8
|20SprngviewAn
|7.80
|.48
|.49
|—
|6.02
|—
|92.4
|21NewGnIvArs
|9.80
|.52
|.64
|—
|7.46
|—
|92.1
|22ReShLifesrs
|5.19
|.35
|.36
|—
|4.10
|—
|91.9
|23NvniGroup
|7.58
|.17
|.21
|—
|2.24
|—
|91.3
|24StarboxArs
|1.79
|.14
|.14
|—
|1.45
|—
|91.1
|25Eyenoviars
|12.56
|1.06
|1.10
|—10.58
|—
|90.6
|26Neumora
|2.86
|.95
|1.00
|—
|9.60
|—
|90.6
|27SMXSecArs
|17.10
|1.55
|1.61
|—15.21
|—
|90.4
|28OceanBioA
|.76
|.05
|.05
|—
|.50
|—
|90.2
|29VincerxPhrs
|5.04
|.48
|.53
|—
|4.73
|—
|89.9
|30XTIAerosprs
|22.00
|1.06
|1.09
|—
|9.66
|—
|89.9
|31PliantTher
|13.71
|1.26
|1.35
|—11.82
|—
|89.7
|32ADiTxrs
|.23
|.02
|.02
|—
|.17
|—
|89.5
|33LeapThera
|3.58
|.28
|.31
|—
|2.57
|—
|89.4
|34ModivCsre
|12.76
|1.31
|1.32
|—10.53
|—
|88.9
|35GraphjetA
|1.39
|.08
|.10
|—
|.80
|—
|88.9
|36ConduitPhrs
|18.30
|.73
|.78
|—
|6.12
|—
|88.7
|37LytusTech
|.90
|.05
|.10
|—
|.74
|—
|88.3
|38WrkMedTchn
|6.00
|.50
|.57
|—
|4.25
|—
|88.2
|39CERoTherrs
|10.30
|.66
|.73
|—
|5.27
|—
|87.8
|40Algorhythrs
|67.80
|1.71
|2.15
|—15.45
|—
|87.8
|41HlthInTcAn
|7.59
|.59
|.66
|—
|4.69
|—
|87.6
|42SUNation
|2.70
|.16
|.33
|—
|2.30
|—
|87.6
|43PTLLTDn
|15.78
|1.11
|1.31
|—
|9.13
|—
|87.5
|44BensonHillrs
|4.20
|.22
|.25
|—
|1.72
|—
|87.4
|45WeTrade
|3.73
|.28
|.31
|—
|2.13
|—
|87.3
|46CISOGlbl
|3.84
|.36
|.44
|—
|3.03
|—
|87.2
|47StardustPwr
|4.20
|.41
|.47
|—
|3.11
|—
|86.8
|48AspiraWm
|.79
|.08
|.09
|—
|.61
|—
|86.7
|49CrwnElectrs
|24.45
|2.42
|2.85
|—18.45
|—
|86.6
|50SezzleInc
|358.55
|32.50
|34.89—220.91
|—
|86.4
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.