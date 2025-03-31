Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

March 31, 2025, 6:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1WearDevicwt 9.48 .15 6.30 +5.88 +1389.4
2Diginexn 141.87 3.60 88.70 +81.20 +1082.7
3Aimfinitywt .12 .01 .08 +.07 +1014.3
4DatChatwt .90 .08 .48 +.43 +943.5
5RgncllBio 69.00 3.53 31.88 +26.94 +545.3
6MicroAlgors 30.10 1.11 24.25 +20.49 +544.9
7MrblgteAcwt .26 .03 .16 +.13 +433.3
8Dominari 13.58 .96 4.00 +3.02 +306.5
9CohenCirclwt 2.30 .32 1.80 +1.35 +300.9
10CervoMed 16.94 1.92 9.15 +6.81 +291.0
11LixiangEdurs 23.42 4.70 19.37 +14.30 +281.7
12Yoshiharu 22.50 2.71 12.26 +8.98 +273.8
13OnclogyIns 13 1.43 .25 1.14 +.83 +268.9
14JiuziHldrs 6.46 1.30 4.59 +3.20 +229.5
15VivopwrInt 6.66 .62 4.00 +2.67 +200.8
16RpdMcrBio 4.04 .91 2.64 +1.74 +193.3
17MrblgteAcun 44.00 9.90 30.28 +19.27 +175.0
18SkylnBldrAn 13.40 3.79 10.43 +6.26 +150.1
19Chimerixh 4 8.53 3.12 8.51 +5.03 +144.5
20JayudGlA 7.85 1.88 7.69 +4.49 +140.3
21JuneeLtdn 9.90 2.75 8.97 +5.22 +139.2
22OrientlCul 3.07 1.09 2.89 +1.66 +135.0
23QVCGroupB 13.69 2.00 6.64 +3.75 +129.8
24Neuronetcs 5.92 1.40 3.68 +2.07 +128.6
25NiuTechnol 9 4.90 1.66 4.08 +2.29 +127.9
26ClickHldgsn 3.43 .91 2.70 +1.51 +126.9
27CorceptThera 117.33 49.00 114.22 +63.83 +126.7
28VastaPlatfr 4.80 2.00 4.53 +2.53 +126.5
29XunleiLtd 5.52 1.90 4.49 +2.50 +125.6
30RebornCoffe 8.30 1.20 3.69 +2.03 +122.3
31DBVTechrs 7.28 3.15 6.82 +3.73 +120.7
32InflctPtAcwt 1.64 .50 1.07 +.58 +118.4
33DatChat 9.34 1.75 3.86 +2.08 +116.9
34JiayinGrp 16 16.22 6.29 13.74 +7.37 +115.7
35ParkHaBion 14.75 4.20 13.22 +6.93 +110.2
36HauchenAIn 10.97 3.70 7.98 +4.14 +107.8
37InnovEyewwt .19 .03 .09 +.05 +106.7
38Accolade 7.01 3.33 6.98 +3.56 +104.1
39908Devices 4.80 1.92 4.48 +2.28 +103.6
40TMCmtlwt .33 .09 .22 +.11 +101.8
41SRIVARUwt .04 .01 .02 +.01 +100.0
42SPIEngy 1.75 .38 .77 +.38 + 98.4
43H&EEquip 21 101.28 43.24 94.79 +45.83 + 93.6
44RadiusRcyA 4 29.18 10.57 28.88 +13.66 + 89.8
45Biomerica 1.27 .29 .57 +.27 + 89.0
46Noodles&Co 1.74 .55 1.09 +.51 + 88.3
47Trivago 5.45 2.18 4.10 +1.92 + 88.1
48GenIncPrwt 1.49 .11 .37 +.17 + 87.8
49QuantaSing 4.59 1.60 4.02 +1.86 + 86.1
50PrecOncol 3.06 .84 1.52 +.70 + 85.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1MullenAutors 78.00 .10 .11 —71.90 99.9
2ChinaLibEdrs 7.90 .05 .05 4.30 99.0
3Aclarionrs 129.65 .49 .52 —47.72 98.9
4LogicMarkrs 1.75 .02 .02 1.48 98.7
5SharpsTchrs 2.30 .03 .03 2.03 98.5
6DamonIncn 1.08 .01 .01 .84 98.4
7IconEnrgyn 2.33 .04 .05 2.18 97.8
8CyngnIncrs 129.00 3.62 4.53—122.82 96.4
9AmerRebelrs 3.67 .07 .07 1.74 96.2
10HeplonPhr .74 .02 .02 .45 95.5
11ChansonIntA 6.48 .18 .23 4.88 95.5
12MeiwuTch 3.50 .09 .09 1.99 95.5
13DigitalAlly 1 .66 .02 .02 .50 95.4
14JupiterNeun 11.11 .55 .61 —10.09 94.3
15WheelerRErs 19.20 .79 .79 —12.69 94.1
16Baijiayunrs 1 3.61 .21 .21 3.40 94.1
17Immaticswt .33 .02 .02 .24 93.7
18FitellCorp 11.73 .51 .57 8.17 93.5
19WindtreeThrs 19.75 1.22 1.26 —16.19 92.8
20SprngviewAn 7.80 .48 .49 6.02 92.4
21NewGnIvArs 9.80 .52 .64 7.46 92.1
22ReShLifesrs 5.19 .35 .36 4.10 91.9
23NvniGroup 7.58 .17 .21 2.24 91.3
24StarboxArs 1.79 .14 .14 1.45 91.1
25Eyenoviars 12.56 1.06 1.10 —10.58 90.6
26Neumora 2.86 .95 1.00 9.60 90.6
27SMXSecArs 17.10 1.55 1.61 —15.21 90.4
28OceanBioA .76 .05 .05 .50 90.2
29VincerxPhrs 5.04 .48 .53 4.73 89.9
30XTIAerosprs 22.00 1.06 1.09 9.66 89.9
31PliantTher 13.71 1.26 1.35 —11.82 89.7
32ADiTxrs .23 .02 .02 .17 89.5
33LeapThera 3.58 .28 .31 2.57 89.4
34ModivCsre 12.76 1.31 1.32 —10.53 88.9
35GraphjetA 1.39 .08 .10 .80 88.9
36ConduitPhrs 18.30 .73 .78 6.12 88.7
37LytusTech .90 .05 .10 .74 88.3
38WrkMedTchn 6.00 .50 .57 4.25 88.2
39CERoTherrs 10.30 .66 .73 5.27 87.8
40Algorhythrs 67.80 1.71 2.15 —15.45 87.8
41HlthInTcAn 7.59 .59 .66 4.69 87.6
42SUNation 2.70 .16 .33 2.30 87.6
43PTLLTDn 15.78 1.11 1.31 9.13 87.5
44BensonHillrs 4.20 .22 .25 1.72 87.4
45WeTrade 3.73 .28 .31 2.13 87.3
46CISOGlbl 3.84 .36 .44 3.03 87.2
47StardustPwr 4.20 .41 .47 3.11 86.8
48AspiraWm .79 .08 .09 .61 86.7
49CrwnElectrs 24.45 2.42 2.85 —18.45 86.6
50SezzleInc 358.55 32.50 34.89—220.91 86.4
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

