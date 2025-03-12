Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $112.7 million, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $274.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $65 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $231.5 million to $255.5 million.

