United Natural: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $8.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.96 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $31.3 billion to $31.7 billion.

