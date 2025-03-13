Ulta: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $393.3…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $393.3 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $8.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.10 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $25.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $22.50 to $22.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULTA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.