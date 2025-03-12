UiPath: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $51.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $51.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $423.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.7 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.53 billion.

