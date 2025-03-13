Turtle Beach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported net income of…

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported net income of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the White Plains, New York-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1 per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $146.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.2 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $372.8 million.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $405 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.