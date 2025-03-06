Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.8 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $360.7 million.

