Tuniu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.6 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70.4 million.

