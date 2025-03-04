Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bluegrass United, Ky. 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 41 CEC, Ky. 59, SPIRIT Home School 30…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluegrass United, Ky. 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 41

CEC, Ky. 59, SPIRIT Home School 30

Central VA Home School 46, Flint CHASE, Mich. 41

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55, Easley HomeSchool, S.C. 19

Guilford Homeschool, N.C. 61, SPIRIT Home School 24

VHSL State Quarterfinal=

Class 6=

James Robinson 44, Oakton 38

Manchester 55, Gainesville 35

Osbourn Park 66, Glen Allen 38

West Potomac 48, Langley 37

Class 5=

Lloyd Bird 53, Lightridge 45

Menchville 57, Kellam 54

Princess Anne 84, King’s Fork High School 37

William Fleming 45, Potomac Falls 25

Class 4=

Hampton 64, Henrico 51

Heritage 72, Charlottesville 37

Manor High School 67, Monacan 65

Salem 59, Woodgrove 49

Class 3=

Grafton 41, Brentsville 29

James Monroe 94, Hopewell 70

Lord Botetourt 57, Western Albemarle 24

Spotswood 47, Staunton River 44

Class 2=

Central – Wise 83, James River 28

Clarke County 81, Prince Edward County 52

John Marshall 62, Stuarts Draft 51

Ridgeview 65, Liberty-Bedford 47

Class 1=

Brunswick 48, Westmoreland County 41

Buffalo Gap 71, Colonial Beach 19

George Wythe 54, J.I. Burton 47

Honaker 43, Fort Chiswell 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.