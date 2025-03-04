Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluegrass United, Ky. 58, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 41
CEC, Ky. 59, SPIRIT Home School 30
Central VA Home School 46, Flint CHASE, Mich. 41
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55, Easley HomeSchool, S.C. 19
Guilford Homeschool, N.C. 61, SPIRIT Home School 24
VHSL State Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
James Robinson 44, Oakton 38
Manchester 55, Gainesville 35
Osbourn Park 66, Glen Allen 38
West Potomac 48, Langley 37
Class 5=
Lloyd Bird 53, Lightridge 45
Menchville 57, Kellam 54
Princess Anne 84, King’s Fork High School 37
William Fleming 45, Potomac Falls 25
Class 4=
Hampton 64, Henrico 51
Heritage 72, Charlottesville 37
Manor High School 67, Monacan 65
Salem 59, Woodgrove 49
Class 3=
Grafton 41, Brentsville 29
James Monroe 94, Hopewell 70
Lord Botetourt 57, Western Albemarle 24
Spotswood 47, Staunton River 44
Class 2=
Central – Wise 83, James River 28
Clarke County 81, Prince Edward County 52
John Marshall 62, Stuarts Draft 51
Ridgeview 65, Liberty-Bedford 47
Class 1=
Brunswick 48, Westmoreland County 41
Buffalo Gap 71, Colonial Beach 19
George Wythe 54, J.I. Burton 47
Honaker 43, Fort Chiswell 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.