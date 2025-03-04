Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Fredericksburg Homeschool 68, Chatham, N.C. 55 VHSL State Quarterfinal= Class 6= C. G. Woodson 71, Westfield 58…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fredericksburg Homeschool 68, Chatham, N.C. 55

VHSL State Quarterfinal=

Class 6=

C. G. Woodson 71, Westfield 58

Landstown 76, Patriot 59

Oscar Smith 75, Colonial Forge 50

South Lakes 56, Hayfield 41

Class 5=

Albemarle 67, Riverbend 46

Green Run 61, Maury 54

Riverside 58, Lloyd Bird 56

Woodside 76, Indian River 42

Class 4=

Atlee 63, Churchland 54

E.C. Glass 58, Tuscarora 49

John Handley 68, Heritage 37

Varina 49, Hampton 36

Class 3=

Hopewell 68, William Monroe 39

Meridian 51, New Kent 45

Northside 55, Western Albemarle 33

Spotswood 71, Carroll County 52

Class 2=

Floyd County 57, Virginia 52, OT

Graham 66, Nelson County 51

John Marshall 97, Woodstock Central 46

Luray 69, Greensville County 63, OT

Class 1=

Franklin 60, Northumberland 54

George Wythe 64, Chilhowie 32

Lancaster 77, Altavista 45

Patrick Henry 84, Parry McCluer High School 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

