Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fredericksburg Homeschool 68, Chatham, N.C. 55
VHSL State Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
C. G. Woodson 71, Westfield 58
Landstown 76, Patriot 59
Oscar Smith 75, Colonial Forge 50
South Lakes 56, Hayfield 41
Class 5=
Albemarle 67, Riverbend 46
Green Run 61, Maury 54
Riverside 58, Lloyd Bird 56
Woodside 76, Indian River 42
Class 4=
Atlee 63, Churchland 54
E.C. Glass 58, Tuscarora 49
John Handley 68, Heritage 37
Varina 49, Hampton 36
Class 3=
Hopewell 68, William Monroe 39
Meridian 51, New Kent 45
Northside 55, Western Albemarle 33
Spotswood 71, Carroll County 52
Class 2=
Floyd County 57, Virginia 52, OT
Graham 66, Nelson County 51
John Marshall 97, Woodstock Central 46
Luray 69, Greensville County 63, OT
Class 1=
Franklin 60, Northumberland 54
George Wythe 64, Chilhowie 32
Lancaster 77, Altavista 45
Patrick Henry 84, Parry McCluer High School 60
