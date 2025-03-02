Trump’s CFPB Is in Limbo. Are Consumers Still Protected?

The federal government’s consumer watchdog has been put on a short leash as part of President Donald Trump‘s executive agenda…

The federal government’s consumer watchdog has been put on a short leash as part of President Donald Trump‘s executive agenda of efficiency and deregulation.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was established by Congress in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, has been one of the early targets of the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The president’s wider effort to gut the agency began on Feb. 1 with the firing of CFPB director Rohit Chopra. One week later, employees were instructed to effectively cease all activity and the agency closed its D.C. headquarters. And finally, on Feb. 27, the agency dropped lawsuits against Capital One, Rocket Homes, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and other financial institutions.

The lawsuits could have resulted in billions of dollars in reimbursements to consumers allegedly impacted by unfair banking practices. Now what?

What the CFPB Does for Consumers

The purpose of the CFPB is “to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive or abusive practices.” It accomplishes this mission by taking consumer complaints, monitoring financial markets, supervising companies and ultimately enforcing the law by suing businesses that are allegedly engaging in unfair practices.

Since its formation, the CFPB’s enforcement actions have resulted in $19.7 billion in “monetary compensation, principal reductions, canceled debts” and other relief for 195 million eligible consumers, according to the bureau.

Arguably, all consumers have benefited from the CFPB’s regulatory work, even if they haven’t directly received financial reimbursement. In recent years, the agency moved to cap fees for late payments; extend protections for buy now, pay later users; and erase some medical debt from consumer credit reports.

But often, the CFPB’s enforcement actions faced pushback from industry groups in the financial sector who argue that overregulation discourages innovation and makes financial products less accessible to consumers.

How to Protect Your Finances in a Post-CFPB World

Without the CFPB to defend them against financial misconduct, consumers must find ways to protect their own wallets. Here a few ways to ensure you’re covered when applying for new financial products or switching banks.

Know Your Rights as a Consumer

Federal laws provide consumer protections regardless of whether the CFPB has the capacity to enforce them.

The Truth in Lending Act of 1968 requires lenders to disclose key loan details — like annual percentage rates, or APRs, and monthly payments — so you can compare consumer lending products like mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 limits charges like annual fees and requires issuers to provide notices for interest rate increases, among other protections.

In other words, you are entitled to transparent information when making financial decisions.

Shop for Loans and Credit Cards Carefully

Examine the fine print of any loan or credit card you’re considering, noting the cost of late fees or penalty APRs. Do your due diligence by reading customer reviews to see if current borrowers are satisfied. You can also check the CFPB’s Consumer Complaint Database — as of this writing, it’s still functional.

When it comes to financial products, follow conventional wisdom: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. offers guidance to avoid scams, like securing your personal information and flagging suspicious emails and text messages.

Stay On Top of Your Monthly Payments

A CFPB rule from 2024 that would have capped credit card late fees at $8 is caught up in litigation. Given the current pause on the CFPB’s regulatory work, it’s unlikely that the late fee cap will go into effect anytime soon.

The best way to protect yourself from excessive charges is to track your payment due date, know what fees you might be liable for and do your best to avoid them.

Set up calendar reminders or even automatic payments to avoid missing payment due dates. Enrolling in auto pay will help ensure that you don’t miss a payment, and you might also get an interest rate discount for paying your loan via direct deposit.

If you’re having trouble making your payments, get in touch with your credit card issuer or loan servicer right away to discuss hardship options.

