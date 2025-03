WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act of 1798, assuming wartime authority to speed up mass deportations (CORRECTS: A…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act of 1798, assuming wartime authority to speed up mass deportations (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously referred to the name as the Alien Enemy Act).

