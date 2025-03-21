Trump cuts have likely reversed Greater Washington’s economic recovery

Greater Washington’s economy was showing signs of recovery in the weeks leading up to the inauguration of President Donald Trump,…

Greater Washington’s economy was showing signs of recovery in the weeks leading up to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, but it’s likely that progress has been upended as the new administration pursues aggressive cuts to the federal government.

That’s according to the latest updates to CBRE’s REVIVE Regional Vibrancy Index, which rose 1.3% from the previous month to 74 out of 100. It is now 14.5% higher than when it was launched a year ago. The data lags by more than a month, meaning it doesn’t capture much of Trump’s first several weeks in office.

CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) and the Washington Business Journal began partnering to produce the monthly index in early 2024, tracking changes to the region’s economy following the pandemic.

“Clearly over the past six weeks, some of that momentum is going to be lost, just with a big uptick in uncertainty,” said Ian Anderson, CBRE’s senior director of research and analysis.

