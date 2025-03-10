TruBridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Monday reported a loss of $5.7 million in…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Monday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $87.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.1 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $339.2 million.

