TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $108.6 million.

