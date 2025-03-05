Tree.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.5 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $261.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.7 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $900.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.