Tredegar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $154 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $64.6 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $598 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

