Traeger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $604.1 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $595 million to $615 million.

