Townsquare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported earnings of $24.6 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported earnings of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.7 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $451 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $100 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $455 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.