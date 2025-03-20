Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of $1.93. Losses, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.88 per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $759.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.9 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TITN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TITN

