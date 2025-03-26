Titan America: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials posted revenue of $389.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.1 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

