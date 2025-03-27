Tips From Retirees for Building Community in Retirement

Retirement is often seen as a time for relaxation, but it can lead to isolation without active social engagement. While…

Retirement is often seen as a time for relaxation, but it can lead to isolation without active social engagement. While leaving the workforce often means losing daily interactions with colleagues, it also presents an opportunity to form new and meaningful friendships. Seniors can build their community and strengthen connections by reaching out to others and trying new activities during retirement.

Older adults hoping to facilitate new connections in retirement should consider the following:

— Join a support group.

— Participate in new activities and community events.

— Find volunteer opportunities.

Join a Support Group

As she entered a new stage in her life, Ester Horowitz of Merrick, New York, faced loneliness and isolation. “I had no social life,” she said in an email. “I decided to take a risk and post on a social media site that I was looking to find a new group of friends I could call my family.” Her message resonated with more than 300 women who felt the same way. “Within a few months, the Friendship Circle was born,” Horowitz said.

Now, nearly four years later, the group continues to be an outlet for women to gather and enjoy activities such as trips and cruises. “We learn from one another,” Horowitz said. “We share tips, life experiences, insights, challenges and become each other’s support systems.”

Retirees searching for a support group can also reach out to nearby community centers or join online forums.

Participate in New Activities and Community Events

Retirees often forge new friendships over shared interests in sports and hobbies, such as golf, choir, book clubs, painting or fitness classes. These activities could spark new friendships and keep you socializing throughout your retirement. “Find a local group of people who have similar interests, life stages and goals as you get started,” Horowitz said. “Be willing to keep an open mind, participate in activities that allow you to get to know others, and invite them to participate in things that interest you.”

Community events such as farmers markets, art festivals and theater performances are excellent places for retirees to connect with like-minded individuals. “Use social media platforms that link you to local neighbors,” Horowitz said. You can invite them to join you for a free class offered at a nearby shop or café, or learn about upcoming events that you might want to participate in with others.

As you pursue new activities, you may find you connect with different generations, particularly online.

Steve Austin, a social media influencer known as “Old Man Steve,” built an unexpected community through TikTok. “I have gained many followers from doing TikTok, and in their comments, they tell me how much I brighten their day or make them feel better if they are having a bad day,” Austin said. “I remind them of their grandpa, and that makes them happy. I guess you would say this makes me happy and gives me a calling.”

Find Volunteer Opportunities

“For some people, you never retire — you always have to be doing something,” said Austin. There are many charities and organizations where you can volunteer your time and meet new people. For example, you may join a food bank distributing meals or help with an adult literacy program. Retirees who worked in a specific industry for many years may find a related nonprofit organization that could benefit from their expertise and guidance.

Mentorship programs provide another outlet for community-building in retirement. Sharing your skillset through tutoring, conducting workshops or coaching young professionals in your field can have a positive impact on yourself and others. Retirees often find flexible volunteer opportunities in schools, libraries, museums and community centers. “You can set your own timeline and enjoy life,” Austin said.

