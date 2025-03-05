Thor Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $551,000 in…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $551,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

