The Zelle App Is Shutting Down — Here’s How to Send Money Now

Zelle has been around since 2017 and had its biggest year in 2024, when it exceeded $1 trillion in annual payments for the first time. So why is the company mothballing its standalone app? And what does that mean for people who rely on Zelle to send and receive payments? Here’s the breakdown, along with some other options for cashless digital payments.

Why Is the Zelle App Shutting Down?

According to Zelle and its parent company Early Warning Services, the company doesn’t need to maintain a separate app because its service is now available through most banks — more than 2,200 across the country. Therefore, if the vast majority of consumers have access to online or mobile banking products that offer Zelle, it’s redundant to keep the standalone app.

Zelle has also been a consistent source of scams, which have duped people into sending money or giving up their personal banking data. Making Zelle a bank-based function could improve safeguards and fraud detection, something the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Zelle was lacking.

Try These Zelle Alternatives

If you’re bummed about the Zelle app going away, no need to worry. You can keep using Zelle, as long as you have a bank account and a bank that offers it. (You’ll no longer have the option to link a prepaid Visa or Mastercard debit card).

In addition, there are other easy ways to send money online that are just as seamless to set up and use.

Zelle Via Your Bank’s App

If you don’t want to part with Zelle, the simplest solution is to set up Zelle with your bank. Zelle provides a handy list of all its bank partners, so you can begin your search there. You can also just visit your bank’s website or app to look to set up Zelle.

The process may vary from bank to bank, but in general, you can select “pay by Zelle” within your online banking platform or app and follow the prompts. There will be a simple sign-up process to add your phone number or email address, and link the appropriate bank account.

Benefit: Instant bank transfers mean money can be withdrawn and deposited between two bank accounts in a couple of minutes.

Venmo

Venmo is one of the most popular payment apps today, letting you pay or request payment from other Venmo users. It has fun social media-like features that let you leave messages and GIFs.

Zelle vs. Venmo: With Venmo, funds don’t transfer directly from bank to bank instantly as they do in a Zelle transaction. Instead, the money is deposited into the recipient’s Venmo account. The Venmo user can use funds from that balance to pay others, or they can initiate a transfer to their bank, which takes a couple of business days. You can also link a credit card, but there are fees associated with that.

Benefit: Venmo Groups is an easy way to split expenses among friends or collect money from a group.

PayPal

One of the oldest payment apps around, you can use PayPal to send and receive money and make retail purchases. Your PayPal account is linked to backup payment methods, which could be bank accounts or credit cards.

Zelle vs. PayPal: Funds can be held as a PayPal balance to be used for purchases or transfers. PayPal balance transfers to your bank take one to two business days, or you can send instantly by paying a fee.

Benefit: Your balance can be used for online shopping, and you can split payments.

Apple Cash

Apple iPhone users have Apple Wallet built into their devices, which includes Apple Cash, a digital payment card. With this Apple Cash card (that you can connect to your bank), you can send payments via text message with other Apple users.

Apple Cash vs. Zelle: Apple Pay is only compatible between Apple users. The funds you receive can be used anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, or you can transfer them to your bank.

Benefit: Apple Cash Family makes it easy to send money to members of your household.

Cash App

Cash App is a payment platform with a lot of additional features, including the ability to buy and sell investments and bitcoin. You can fund the account by linking it to a bank account, but you can also send direct deposits directly to it.

Cash App vs. Zelle: Like other payment platforms, Cash App only lets you send and receive money with other Cash App users. You can store balances in the app to use for other types of transactions.

Benefit: You can also send bitcoin or stocks, and transact for free internationally.

