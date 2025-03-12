The U.S. National Debt: Historical Data and What It Means for Consumers

Between Congress working on the budget and discussing changes to the tax code and job cuts taking place across the…

Between Congress working on the budget and discussing changes to the tax code and job cuts taking place across the federal government by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by Elon Musk, it’s hard to go even one news cycle without hearing about the U.S. national debt.

But what exactly is it? And is the debt really higher than ever? If you’re not entirely sure, you’re not alone.

“It’s completely understandable that people are confused by it, and there’s no reason why they should understand it. It’s something the government is supposed to be taking care of,” says Karl Maschino, distinguished service professor of public policy and management at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College.

Here’s a crash course on what the national debt is, where it stands now, how it has fluctuated in the last century and what it means for our economy — and your wallet — moving forward.

What Is the U.S. National Debt?

Maschino says the national debt is often confused with the annual deficit.

“On an annual basis, the U.S. government spends a certain amount and collects a number of taxes, and ideally, those two numbers would be the same,” he explains. “But we spend more every year than what we collect. The accumulation of that deficit on an annual basis is our national debt,” he says.

It becomes debt because when the government spends more than it brings in, it has to borrow money. It does this by issuing bonds and Treasury securities, which other countries buy to give us cash inflow, Maschino says.

The challenge is that the U.S. has to pay interest on its debt, which is increasing yearly. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that the U.S. paid out $881 billion in interest in 2024 and is projected to pay around $952 billion in interest in 2025. That is more than we spend on our nation’s defense.

Unless changes are made to address the situation, that number is expected to increase significantly, says Maschino, whose previous experience includes roles within the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Justice Department.

The National Debt: A Look Back in History

Although there is buzz about the national debt being at historic highs, we’re not quite there yet. Economists’ most common data point for comparison purposes is our debt as a percentage of economic activity or gross domestic product (GDP).

“The federal government’s publicly held debt reached its high point — when compared to the size of the economy — right after World War II, and then declined,” says Jeff Arkin, director of strategic issues at the GAO. For context, the debt-to-GDP ratio peaked at 106% in 1945.

Following that high, the debt decreased over time to about one-third the size of the U.S. economy, reaching a low of 23% in 1974. However, major events like the financial crisis from 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the percentage.

“Today, it’s about the same size as the economy,” Arkin says, with a projected percentage for 2025 of about 99.9%. according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

Looking Forward: Why the National Debt Matters

“We’re getting close to the historic high in our history,” Maschino says. “People think that’s a big deal, but some economists would say it isn’t.”

The real issue is what will happen if we stay on our current trajectory, says Arkin. “What is more concerning is that the national debt is projected to increase indefinitely, reaching twice the size of the economy within 25 years,” he says.

Currently, the CBO projects the national debt will reach 118.5% of GDP by 2035.

The question many Americans might have is how all of this affects them at the individual level. “An increasing national debt could theoretically put pressure on businesses and individuals,” Maschino says. “It could translate to higher interest rates for borrowing. Some say that can result in lower wages.”

Can DOGE Reduce the National Debt and Begin a Course Correction?

The federal government has several strategies for reducing the national debt. It can generate more income (by raising taxes, charging tariffs, etc.) to pay down its debt. It can also try to reduce its annual spending.

While no amount of cutting can wipe out the entire national debt, the administration is trying to get the ball rolling by lowering the deficit — that’s where DOGE comes in.

Right now, the annual budget is roughly $6.75 trillion a year but only $1.75 trillion is discretionary, and that’s the portion of the budget we think about all the time, says Maschino. This includes things like defense, transportation, education, government operations, etc.

“What DOGE is trying to do is reduce our operating costs [in those areas] on an annual basis,” Maschino says.

The other two-thirds of the budget covers mandatory programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and interest on the national debt.

While the administration has promised not to touch entitlement programs (other than identifying fraud, waste and abuse), it is the elephant in the room regarding our long-term ability to reduce the national debt.

“A big part of that annual deficit is the increasing cost of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security because of the demographics of our society, and those costs are formulaically driven higher every year,” Maschino says. “So, dealing with the discretionary piece of it is just one part of the problem — but not the larger problem.”

The U.S. Economy Is Strong

Getting the national debt under control or slowing its growth involves many moving parts. Most economists agree that it’s an important issue to address, even if they have different ideas on the best ways to do so.

Regardless of how it plays out, Maschino encourages Americans not to spend too much time stressing over the national debt — at least not yet.

“We’re the world’s strongest economy. As long as we’re the place where people want to put their money by buying treasuries, which finances our debt, it’s not an immediate emergency,” he says. “However, our current fiscal path is unsustainable over time.”

