The Fastest Growing Jobs in America

These jobs are in high demand. Whether you’re looking to launch your first career or shift gears to a new…

These jobs are in high demand.

Whether you’re looking to launch your first career or shift gears to a new field, you want to know that there will be jobs available once you finish your degree or training. While there are no guarantees that these jobs will stay in high demand, these are the 20 fast-growing occupations — filtered from U.S. News’ ranking of the 100 Best Jobs — based on their expected job growth percentage from 2023 to 2033. Data is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Occupational Therapy Assistant

Projected growth: 22.3%

Median salary: $67,010

As Americans age, the demand for occupational therapy assistants is expected to remain high. These professionals help patients of all ages in relearning daily tasks, such as using a fork or brushing their hair.

Learn more about occupational therapy assistants.

19. Epidemiologist/Medical Scientist

Projected growth: 18.8%

Median salary: $81,390

These professionals study illnesses and diseases to figure out what causes them and what can be done to lower their occurrence. Most epidemiologists and medical scientists work at federal agencies, hospitals, state and county health departments, universities, and research institutions.

This profession is growing because of the increasing need for disease prevention, public health advancements and rapid responses to health threats like COVID-19.

Learn more about epidemiologists/medical scientists.

18. Physical Therapist Assistant

Projected growth: 25.4%

Median salary: $64,080

Physical therapist assistant ranks No. 4 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. These professionals are licensed clinicians who work under the supervision of a licensed physical therapist to help patients relieve pain and regain movement. They help examine patients and treat them through various exercises, massages and functional activities.

Learn more about physical therapy assistants.

17. Home Health Aide

Projected growth: 20.7%

Median salary: $33,530

Home health aide ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. These professionals provide personal assistance for patients living at home.

With many seniors hoping to age in place, home health aides should be indispensable in the years to come.

Learn more about home health aides.

16. Wind Turbine Technician

Projected growth: 60.1%

Median salary: $61,770

Wind turbine technician ranks No. 2 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

This field is experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by the increasing number of wind turbines throughout the country. You’ve likely seen these towering structures in open fields with large blades harnessing the power of the wind.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

15. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Projected growth: 48%

Median salary: $48,800

Solar photovoltaic installer ranks first among the Best Construction Jobs and the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Solar photovoltaic installers are responsible for assembling, installing and maintaining solar panels. This career also offers the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future by helping expand renewable energy solutions.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

14. Logistician

Projected growth: 19.3%

Median salary: $79,400

When you have a global supply chain spanning various countries, which may or may not have issues with labor, bad weather, viruses or geopolitical unrest, something is bound to go wrong. That’s why logisticians are important. They help organize and run supply chains so they function as efficiently as possible — which is vital as e-commerce grows.

Learn more about logisticians.

13. Operations Research Analyst

Projected growth: 23%

Median salary: $83,640

As an operations research analyst, you’ll use data analysis, mathematical modeling and problem-solving techniques to help companies refine their processes and streamline operations. Operations research analysts are needed in a wide range of industries, from finance and health care to logistics and government.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

12. Medical Equipment Repairer

Projected growth: 18.4%

Median salary: $60,670

Medical equipment repairer ranks first among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs.

Medical equipment repairers are responsible for maintaining and repairing medical equipment, such as X-ray machines and ventilators. With health care technology and equipment advancing rapidly, this career will continue to be in demand in the coming years.

Learn more about medical equipment repairers.

11. Veterinary Technologist and Technician

Projected growth: 19.3%

Median salary: $43,740

Veterinary technologists and technicians help veterinarians conduct medical procedures, run lab tests, administer treatments and provide hands-on care for pets and other animals.

Learn more about veterinary technologists and technicians.

10. Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

Projected growth: 18.8%

Median salary: $53,710

Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor ranks No. 1 among the Best Social Services Jobs.

With the increasing awareness around mental health and addiction, substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors should continue to be in demand. These professionals work with people struggling with addiction, mental health conditions and behavioral challenges and help them lead healthier lives by providing therapy and support.

Learn more about substance and behavioral disorder counselors.

9. Veterinarian

Projected growth: 19.1%

Median salary: $119,100

Veterinarian ranks No. 4 among the Best Health Care Jobs. Pet ownership is growing globally, according to the Animal Health Institute, which means there is an increasing need for veterinarians. These health care professionals diagnose and treat illnesses, perform surgery and provide preventive care for animals of all kinds. They typically work in private clinics, animal hospitals or research facilities.

Learn more about veterinarians.

8. Actuary

Projected growth: 21.8%

Median salary: $120,000

Actuaries use math, statistics and financial theory to analyze risk and uncertainty. They often work in the insurance and finance industries to help businesses make data-driven decisions about their policies and investments. With organizations becoming increasingly data-focused, actuaries will remain in high demand in the next decade.

Learn more about actuaries.

7. Speech-Language Pathologist

Projected growth: 18.4%

Median salary: $89,290

Speech-language pathologist ranks No. 3 among the Best Health Care Jobs. Speech and communication disorders can affect people of all ages, and speech-language pathologists help those affected improve their ability to speak, understand language and communicate clearly. They typically work in schools, hospitals and private practices, helping children with developmental delays as well as stroke survivors and people with speech impairments.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

6. Data Scientist

Projected growth: 36%

Median salary: $108,020

Data scientist ranks No. 4 among the Best Technology Jobs. These workers use programming languages, machine learning, statistical modeling and other tools to analyze complex data sets to uncover trends, generate insights and help businesses make smarter decisions.

Learn more about data scientists.

5. Medical and Health Services Manager

Projected growth: 28.5%

Median salary: $110,680

Behind a well-run hospital, urgent care center or health care facility is a medical and health services manager ensuring everything operates smoothly. While doctors and surgeons focus on patient care, these professionals handle the logistics, administration and efficiency of the center.

Health care is a growing field, so it’s no surprise that Americans will need more medical and health services managers to organize and run facilities.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

4. Information Security Analyst

Projected growth: 32.7%

Median salary: $120,360

As data breaches and cyberattacks continue to occur, information security analysts will be in high demand. Universities, corporations, banks and government agencies all need an information security analyst’s help to identify risks and vulnerabilities. As long as cyber threats exist, skilled information security analysts will remain in demand.

Learn more about information security analysts.

3. Software Developer

Projected growth: 17.9%

Median salary: $132,270

Software engineer ranks No. 2 among the Best Technology Jobs. Software engineers use programming languages like Python and C++ to design, develop and test software applications and computer systems. It takes both technical skills and careful attention to detail to succeed in this fast-growing career.

Learn more about software developers.

2. Physician Assistant

Projected growth: 28.5%

Median salary: $130,020

Physician assistant ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 3 among the 100 Best Jobs.

PAs practice medicine in collaboration with a medical team. They can work in various settings, including hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, and they examine, diagnose and treat patients. Demand for jobs in this field should remain strong since physician assistants can fill gaps left by primary care physician shortages.

Learn more about physician assistants.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Projected growth: 46.3%

Median salary: $126,260

Nurse practitioner ranks first among the Best Health Care Jobs, the Best STEM Jobs and the 100 Best Jobs.

Also known as advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practitioners are nurses who’ve earned a graduate degree in advanced practice nursing. Because they’ve undergone more training, they can diagnose illnesses, perform physical exams and prescribe medication. NPs can work in different settings, including hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, and their specialties range from pediatrics and dermatology to oncology and more.

Increased health care demand from an aging population, coupled with a shortage of doctors, means that nurse practitioners should see exceptional job growth in the years to come.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

More from U.S. News

The Best Jobs in America in 2025

25 Best Jobs That Pay $80K or More

Great Jobs for English Majors in 2025

The Fastest Growing Jobs in America originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.