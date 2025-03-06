The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $104.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $964.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.5 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion.

