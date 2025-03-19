The Pros and Cons of Assisted Living

Assisted living for better aging Aging isn’t always easy, and for many people, there comes a time when they need…

Assisted living for better aging

Aging isn’t always easy, and for many people, there comes a time when they need help looking after themselves. This is when assisted living may become a good option.

For Ginny Sheetz, that time came about eight years ago when her late husband began struggling to climb the stairs in their South Jersey condo.

“We decided that rather than wait until the last minute, we should get here and get acclimated and have a very pleasant time before he could no longer walk, which we knew would eventually happen,” she recounts.

Assisted living communities are a great option for people like Sheetz. These residential homes offer personalized care for people with disabilities or for older folks who are unable to live independently, explains Bob Rees, chief sales officer with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Seniors who need help with some of the activities of daily living, such as bathing and dressing, can get this support at an assisted living facility. But it’s also a good option for older adults who are seeking a social connection with their peers but need a certain degree of caregiving.

In short, there are many pros of assisted living — and some cons. If you’re talking to a loved one about moving to assisted living or considering it for yourself, here are nine important factors to keep in mind.

1. Companionship and socialization

One of the most important benefits of moving to an assisted living community is gaining access to many opportunities for companionship and socialization, which can help improve quality of life and mental health, says Yelena Sokolsky, CEO at Galaxy Home Care in Brooklyn, New York.

“As individuals age, they may find themselves feeling more isolated and disconnected from others,” Sokolsky explains. “This feeling of isolation can be especially prevalent among older adults who lack a stable social circle or support system.”

But moving into an assisted living community provides many opportunities for connection with other, similar-aged adults from all walks of like.

“It’s wonderful to be here with a lot of different people, and you meet lots of new people and make new friends,” Sheetz says.

2. Cultural programs and educational courses

Enrichment is a key feature of assisted living. Many assisted living facilities provide cultural and educational opportunities, such as lectures on a wide variety of subjects, says Eric Leopold, owner of New York City-based Assisted Living Advisers, a company that helps people find cost-effective and appropriate senior living situations.

For example, some assisted living facilities in the New York City area have partnerships with local universities that bring in professors to discuss topics chosen by residents. In one six-week curriculum, residents chose the topic of medieval knights; a different educational course focused on the witches, goblins, ghosts and spirits of Halloween. Another partnership brings students from the Juilliard School of Performing Arts to local assisted living communities to perform concerts for residents.

Other communities offer courses in computer and technology, languages and cooking, history, painting and any other topic that interests residents.

3. Meals without effort

Assisted living communities take care of meal planning and prep for residents, typically serving three meals a day, which can be tailored to dietary needs.

“When we moved in and I didn’t have to cook anymore, that was a wonderful thing,” Sheetz says.

She says the dining has been a huge benefit of living at The Shores: “The food is excellent down here. We always have special barbecues in the summertime, and today is St. Paddy’s Day, so we had a special menu.”

Beyond meal times, there are other opportunities for good food, she says, which speaks to what life is like in assisted living.

“Anytime we have a program, we usually end up with little treats afterwards. The biggest thing is trying not to gain weight,” she says, laughing. “But when you get to a certain age, you really don’t care, so we just eat and enjoy.”

4. Connection with the wider community

Some assisted living communities offer programs that connect seniors with the wider community. For example, the Senior to Senior program at Horizon House in Seattle builds connections between older adults and high school seniors. Over a period of five weeks, senior adults and high school seniors are paired by career interest and meet for mentoring in person or via phone calls or Zoom.

Many communities set up lectures, game nights and other events that non-residents can attend. At The Shores, “we have a big game night where people from outside come in and play Mahjong with us,” Sheetz says. It’s not only a nice way for residents to interact with the wider community, but it’s also an opportunity for potential future residents to see what life is like in the facility.

Residents at The Shores also have plenty of opportunities to head into the local community for shopping trips to local grocery and drug stores, the bank and other businesses; a community bus makes regular trips in town so residents can get supplies and do whatever else they need.

And, Sheetz notes, a group of residents who call themselves the “Lunch Bunch” heads out to a different local restaurant once a month.

“We go as far as Cape May down to the Lobster House,” she says.

It’s a big trip that they all look forward to.

5. Fitness opportunities

Physical activity and exercise are very important no matter your age, and assisted living communities invest a lot of energy in providing activities, classes and other fitness options for residents.

At The Shores, residents have access to group exercise sessions every day, starting with a 30-minute session in the morning that gets the heart pumping. The fitness coordinator also offers one-on-one training in a special fitness room where residents receive a fitness evaluation and can use the workout machines.

6. Support for daily tasks

Assisted living facility staff take care of many daily chores for you, from meal prep to housekeeping.

“There are so many things that you don’t have to do anymore when you’re here,” Sheetz says. “It’s a big help to people and a big plus.”

Assisted living communities usually provide:

— Laundry services

— Light housekeeping

— Transportation to and from appointments

Not having to worry about taking care of her home anymore was a welcome relief for Sheetz.

“We moved in February, so we had cold weather and we didn’t have to shovel,” she says.

If residents need more support or short-term nursing care, home care agencies can sometimes provide these services for an additional fee.

In some states, Medicaid reimbursement is available for personal care if the resident meets eligibility requirements for a Medicaid waiver program.

7. Personalized assistance

A personalized, patient-centered care regimen is another key benefit of assisted living, bridging the gap between the very limited care available in independent living and the more intensive care provided in nursing homes.

Care is tailored to the needs and preferences of each resident to maximize comfort and health. For example, if your loved one has depression and/or anxiety, staff will make a point of monitoring how they are feeling and behaving while providing activities and support to help boost their mood. If they have a chronic conditions that requires specific dietary support, such as diabetes, staff cater to that as well.

8. Help with managing medications

Seniors sometimes need help managing their medications, particularly if they have memory problems. Staff at assisted living facilities handle this important task to make sure your loved one gets the right medications at the right time.

In some places, residents can use their pharmacy of choice and take advantage of on-site medication deliveries. Assisted living facilities may also contract with an external pharmacy that delivers medication.

9. A safe living environment

As mobility issues increase, so do potential dangers. Assisted living facilities are built to address many of these potential problems.

Falls, for instance, are common in older age and often cause devastating injuries. But many falls can be prevented by properly arranging a living space. Assisted living buildings typically have many safety features, such as grab bars in bathrooms that help prevent falls. They also have pull cords that summon help in an emergency.

In memory care centers, design elements and security measures help prevent residents from wandering out of the building or into other unsafe situations.

10. Memory support

Some people move into assisted living because they’re suffering from a neurocognitive disorder, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, and require memory support.

In memory care areas of assisted living facilities, specially trained staff members assist residents living with neurocognitive disorders with appropriate activities and care that can make living with dementia easier and safer.

“All of our staff — from administration and caregivers to housekeeping and dietary — are trained by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, so they are comfortable working with people who have dementia,” says Nora O’Brien, executive director of Willow Towers Assisted Living and Willow Gardens Memory Care in New Rochelle, New York.

Services vary by provider but can include:

— Assistance with daily living activities, such as bathing and maintaining personal hygiene

— Engaging with residents in art or music and other therapies that provide social stimulation and improve mood

— On-site medical care and treatment to support cognition

Drawbacks of assisted living and what it doesn’t provide

For all of its benefits, assisted living does come with drawbacks, and these aren’t always apparent upfront. Here are some of the potential problems that can come from moving to assisted living and what to watch out for.

1. Lack of on-site health care options

First among these is that assisted living typically doesn’t provide round-the-clock nursing care, so for people with multiple chronic conditions who need more intensive or constant care, a nursing home may be a better fit.

However, levels of care in assisted living facilities can vary by location. At The Shores, for example, there is a separate memory care section and a hospice center where Sheetz’s husband spent the last several months of his life. There, she says, he got very good critical care when he needed it.

Ask about the health and medical care options on offer at any community you’re considering moving into.

2. Costs

Assisted living is expensive and can be cost-prohibitive for potential residents, especially as Medicare does not cover room and board.

According to Genworth Financial’s 2024 Cost of Care survey, the average cost of assisted living is about $5,900 per month, but fees can vary widely depending on geographic location, the size of the living space, amenities on offer, services used and other factors.

3. Stress of moving

Moving into a new community can be stressful and even exacerbate certain conditions, such as cognitive decline. Plus, for those used to living alone, an assisted living facility can mean less privacy than they’re used to.

Transitioning into a new environment can also be challenging; for some seniors, leaving their home and moving into a new environment with lots of other people may require a period of adjustment.

4. Social ups and downs

Moving into a new community filled with unfamiliar faces can be difficult for seniors who are more introverted or have difficulty connecting with others.

For social butterflies like Sheetz who like to get involved, however, a whole fleet of new friends came with the move.

But therein is another potential downside.

“The only drawback to a senior facility like this is that you lose friends. That’s what life is,” Sheetz says. “You have some very good friends who pass away or are too sick” to remain in the assisted living part of the community.

“But amazingly enough, other people move in and they become your friends,” she adds.

When is it time to look for assisted living?

When mobility issues arise or managing daily tasks becomes difficult, it’s probably time to consider moving into an assisted living community. The sooner you can move to assisted living, the less likely it is that you’ll be forced by a medical crisis to make a hasty choice.

And waiting until you’re less well prevents you from taking full advantage of all these communities have to offer, Sheetz says.

“My husband always said, ‘We’re going to make this decision now because I don’t want to go in on a gurney,'” Sheetz explains. “We did, and it was wonderful because we had a lot of time to enjoy down here and do things outside. I keep trying to tell people not to wait too long. And then they get here and say, ‘I wish I’d come sooner.'”

How to find the best assisted living facility for you

It’s important to ask questions and do your research to find the best fit. Ask how caregivers interact with residents, and tour the facility to see for yourself whether residents seem happy, safe and well cared for.

If it feels like there’s no one around to help, that can be a red flag. You can also check with the local ombudsman’s office to check for complaints, says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a San Francisco area-based geriatrician.

In addition, she recommends not judging a book by its cover.

“While some facilities may look like a resort, they may not offer good care,” Landsverk explains. “In good communities, the elders are engaged, active, going out to local events, such as church, music or shopping, and staff are available and responsive.”

The best way to find the right fit is to visit several facilities (Landsverk recommends touring at least six facilities). U.S. News provides guidelines and suggested questions to ask during your search. You can also explore U.S. News’ Best Assisted Living options to find a top-rated facility near you.

